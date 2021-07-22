Disney+ Loki series almost included a wild sex scene montage

By Katie Louise Smith

A whiteboard featuring a montage of wild scenes that were brainstormed for Loki was spotted in Marvel's Assemble: The Making of Loki.

After an absolutely killer finale episode, it's safe to say that Disney+'s Loki series has cemented itself as one of the most important Marvel outings of the MCU's Phase 4 so far.

Not only did the show explain what actually happened to Loki after he disappeared from the 2012 timeline in Avengers: Endgame, it also introduced us to Mobius, Sylvie and the TVA, confirmed Loki's bisexuality (!), gave us Alligator Loki (!!) and ended on a big Kang the Conqueror-shaped multiverse bombshell (!!!).

However, it seems like the series almost took a very different turn. Thanks to eagle-eyed viewers of Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Loki, the show nearly contained a spicy montage that would have seen Loki doing... *checks notes* "crazy mischief, a.k.a. sex," amongst a whole host of other things.

Disney+ Loki series almost included a "crazy" sex montage. Picture: Disney+

In the behind-the-scenes special episode, we see head Loki writer Michael Waldron standing in front of a huge whiteboard full of ideas for all the possible things they could explore in the show.

If you pause the episode at that point, you can just about make out some of the stuff that's written on the whiteboard, including an outline for a montage sequence that never made it into the final edit of the show.

The points on the list include Loki "visiting different time periods," "collecting Infinity Stones," and "having the Gauntlet," as well as "more sex, bi, alien, etc." and "doing crazy mischief, aka sex".

the whiteboard from the making of loki 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/jhRroKNFec — Carol ४ loki era ♡ (@carolxloki) July 21, 2021

It's unclear what the writers meant by "more sex, bi, alien, etc." Did they mean bisexual sex scenes? Did they mean alien sex scenes? Did they mean bisexual alien sex scenes?! Will we ever find out!?

That montage wasn't the only thing that didn't make it into the final edit. There was also a clip of King Loki shown in the trailer that didn't end up in the show. A much bigger Chris Hemsworth cameo was also cut from the series that would have seen Throg (Thor as a frog) fight Loki.

Loki will be returning for season 2, although there's no release date just yet. So, if you wanna see those Loki sex scenes, you better start manifesting now.