Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon has died aged 82

Sir Michael Gambon, best known for playing Dumbledore in Harry Potter, has died aged 82. Picture: Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage, Warner Bros. Pictures

By Katie Louise Smith

Sir Michael Gambon, who played Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, has sadly passed away.

Legendary stage and screen actor Sir Michael Gambon has died peacefully in hospital aged 82, his family said in a statement.

Sir Michael is best-known across the world for playing Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter film series.

A statement was issued by his publicist on behalf of his wife Lady Gambon and son Fergus Gambon, confirming the sad news of his death: "We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon."

"Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82."

"We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love."

Sir Michael Gambon poses with the cast of Harry Potter in 2011. Picture: Getty

To Harry Potter fans across the world, Sir Michael will be remembered for his role as Professor Albus Dumbledore. He first appeared on-screen as the Hogwarts headmaster in 2004's Prisoner of Azkaban and played the role all the way through to Deathly Hallows Part 2. He took over the role from the late Richard Harris, who sadly passed away in 2002.

Over the course of his six-decade-long career, Sir Michael was awarded four BAFTAs, two SAG Awards, and three Olivier Awards out of a record-breaking 13 nominations. He also earned a Tony Award nomination and two Emmy nominations.

His most recent movie roles included Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Paddington 2 and King of Thieves. He also recently played Henry Tyson on TV series Fortitude.

Our thoughts are with Sir Michael's family and friends.