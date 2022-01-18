Marvel fans are roasting Oscar Isaac's British accent in the Moon Knight trailer

18 January 2022, 11:59

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Oscar Isaac's attempt at a British accent is very interesting. Of course by interesting, I mean shit."

Marvel have just released the first trailer for its Disney+ series Moon Knight and fans are all saying the same thing about Oscar Isaac's British accent.

Moon Knight, which was written by The Umbrella Academy's Jeremy Slater, centres on mercenary Marc Spector (played by Oscar Isaac), who gains superhuman abilities after becoming a human vessel for the Egyptian god Khonshu.

Marc also is living with dissociative identity disorder and has frequent blackouts that mean he can’t tell the difference between his dreams and reality. One of his personalities is Steven Grant, a British gift shop employee who is struggling to keep his condition under control.

READ MORE: The memes about Oscar Isaac wanting a Finn/Poe romance in Star Wars are god tier

Marvel fans are roasting Oscar Isaac's British accent in the Moon Knight trailer.
Marvel fans are roasting Oscar Isaac's British accent in the Moon Knight trailer. Picture: Marvel Studios

Although the epic trailer was packed full of dramatic moments, including Ethan Hawke in a wig playing cult leader Arthur Harrow, people couldn't stop talking about the Oscar's bizarre British accent (Oscar is Guatemalan-American, btw.)

If you want to see Oscar's accent in full swing you won't have to wait too long. Moon Knight is scheduled for release on March 30 and will consist of six episodes.

