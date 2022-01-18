Marvel fans are roasting Oscar Isaac's British accent in the Moon Knight trailer

By Jazmin Duribe

"Oscar Isaac's attempt at a British accent is very interesting. Of course by interesting, I mean shit."

Marvel have just released the first trailer for its Disney+ series Moon Knight and fans are all saying the same thing about Oscar Isaac's British accent.

Moon Knight, which was written by The Umbrella Academy's Jeremy Slater, centres on mercenary Marc Spector (played by Oscar Isaac), who gains superhuman abilities after becoming a human vessel for the Egyptian god Khonshu.

Marc also is living with dissociative identity disorder and has frequent blackouts that mean he can’t tell the difference between his dreams and reality. One of his personalities is Steven Grant, a British gift shop employee who is struggling to keep his condition under control.

Marvel fans are roasting Oscar Isaac's British accent in the Moon Knight trailer. Picture: Marvel Studios

Although the epic trailer was packed full of dramatic moments, including Ethan Hawke in a wig playing cult leader Arthur Harrow, people couldn't stop talking about the Oscar's bizarre British accent (Oscar is Guatemalan-American, btw.)

oscar isaac's British accent is simply terrible, that shit hurt my ears pic.twitter.com/x8GPEcAp8U — Azula Sersi Grey (@JeanGreyfire) January 18, 2022

my mind is split between appreciating how amazing moon knight looks and trying to digest oscar isaac with a british accent pic.twitter.com/cSKeaxxc6Q — caitlin #lukestan (@SITHLEIAS) January 18, 2022

Oscar Isaac’s accent in the #MoonKnight trailer is literally like ‘ello guvna wot are ya dewin?!” — Lewis (@lewisjwr) January 18, 2022

Oscar Isaac's Dick Van Dyke-esque British accent is singlehandedly going to make this immensely watchable, isn't it? https://t.co/SQNKOdMgX3 — jacob! (@LongMacVampyr) January 18, 2022

ello guvnor it’s me mr. moon knight https://t.co/fOhwaC0EtR — james nash (@jmsnsh) January 18, 2022

Moon knight is American sorry. Unbelievable that they fuck up the “what if Bruce Wayne went crazy” stuff so they can make Oscar Isaac do the worst British accent I’ve heard https://t.co/2SxDECjY4H — Accordion Tomato (@DumbGuypod) January 18, 2022

Oscar Isaac’s attempt at a British accent is very interesting.



Of course by interesting, I mean shit. https://t.co/Ob6gQHtSCu — Luke Kenton (@Luke_Kenton) January 18, 2022

Moon Knight’s gonna be a 5’8” mummy man running around punching people and occasionally talking in a kinda British accent played by Oscar Isaac I can’t imagine a more entertaining timeline — Red Lantern Reviews (@RedLReviews) January 15, 2022

Moon Knight looks awesome.



Giving Oscar Isaac a British accent feels like a very personal attack. — Alexis Boucher (@alexis_b82) January 18, 2022

If you want to see Oscar's accent in full swing you won't have to wait too long. Moon Knight is scheduled for release on March 30 and will consist of six episodes.