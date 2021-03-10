Naya Rivera's father says Ryan Murphy never set up college fund promised to her son

10 March 2021, 12:06

By Sam Prance

George Rivera has called out Ryan Murphy over his "broken promises" on social media.

Ryan Murphy is coming under fire after Naya Rivera's father George Rivera has accused him of breaking promises and lying.

Last year (Jul 14), Glee creators Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan and Brad Falchuk announced that they would all set up a college fund for Naya Rivera's son, Josey, following Naya's tragic passing. The three of them released a statement honouring Naya and claimed that they were "currently in the process of creating a college fund for the beautiful son Naya loved most of all."

However, now George Rivera has taken to Twitter to state that Ryan hasn't set up the college fund or even contacted him.

Naya Rivera's father says Ryan Murphy hasn't set up her son the college fund he promised
Naya Rivera's father says Ryan Murphy hasn't set up her son the college fund he promised. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix

Yesterday (Mar 10), George replied to a tweet about the college fund Ryan Murphy promised for Josey. He wrote: "Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did ... or didn’t do !!! I’m about to blow up this story .... and make sure he’s knows that I know ...."

George added: "When you are part of the Hollywood elite, some people treat others as they are “less than” .... vocalize a good game , but it’s as shallow as the sets on stage , that they create. Promises made in public, only to fade with time and excuses .... even in a unexplainable tragedy ..."

He continued: "Broken Promises..... fake outrage .... hollow gestures ..... no phone call".

George also retweeted a fan who wrote: "Mr. Rivera, ryan once again proves to be a person without character, but know that we are with you and your family, naya was an incredible human being and everything in our power, we will help in some way, count on us !! !"

Today (Mar 10), Ryan Murphy's representative released a statement to Entertainment Tonight. It reads: “Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan have committed to fund and create a college fund for her child through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust, and have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate."

As it stands, George hasn't addressed the statement. We shall keep you posted with any updates.

