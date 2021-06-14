A new Monsters Inc. series is coming to Disney+ next month

14 June 2021

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Monsters at Work will land on Disney Plus on July 7.

A Monsters Inc. series, titled Monsters At Work, is officially coming to Disney+ next month. 

As you probably know, Monsters Inc. is arguably one of the most iconic Pixar movies ever made. The original 2001 movie (there's also a 2013 prequel titled Monsters University) centres on two monsters, James P. "Sulley" Sullivan and his best friend Mike Wazowski, who both work at Monsters Inc. scaring children to generate power. However, when a human sneaks into the factory, Sulley and Mike realise that scaring children isn't what they really want to do. So wholesome.

Well, Monsters At Work will pick up where the 2001 movie left off, six months after Boo turned Monsters Inc upside down. Now using the screams of laughing children to power the city of Monstropolis, the series will focus on the inner workings of the revamped Monsters Inc. and those in the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT).

A new Monsters Inc. series is coming to Disney+ next month. Picture: Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar Animation Studios, Disney+

The series synopsis reads: "Tylor Tuskmon graduates top of his class from Monsters University and arrives at Monsters Incorporated to begin his dream job as a Scarer... or not. The day he's set to begin, he learns that they don't want Scarers... they want Jokesters! Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team. This change shatters Tylor's plan, but he sets his sights on a new goal: becoming a Jokester."

Monsters At Work will bring back the stars of the original movie, including Billy Crystal (Mike Wazowski) and John Goodman (Sulley). The iconic Roz and Celia are also back too plus the addition of some new faces –The Office's Mindy Kaling (who plays energetic monster Val), Happy Days legend Henry Winkler (as Tylor's boss Fritz) and Superstore's Ben Feldman (as Tylor himself).

In an interview with Collider in January, Billy promised fans that there would be "new, young, great characters". "We've created all of the new, young, great characters with some great voice actors, and John and I are reprising our parts," Billy explained. "I tell ya, it's [been] 20 years [since the release of Monsters, Inc] and that movie looked amazing 20 years ago. It's fantastic looking, it's hilarious, and we're having a lot of fun doing it."

While it was originally scheduled for release on July 2, Monsters at Work will launch on July 7 on Disney+.

