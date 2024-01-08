One Day: Release date, cast, trailers, plot details and news about the Netflix series

Watch Netflix's One Day trailer

By Sam Prance

When does One Day come out on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know about the new TV show.

The wait is over...well, almost. In just a few weeks, Netflix's adaptation of David Nicholls' One Day will be available to watch.

As soon as Netflix announced that they would be turning Nicholls' bestseller into a TV series, fans have been desperate to see it. The romance novel was famously adapted into a movie starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess in 2011. However, the film was panned by critics and viewers who thought that it failed to live up the source material.

Netflix's One Day looks set to bring the book to the screen in the way fans have always wanted. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about the show including the release date, cast, trailers, plot spoilers and so much more.

One Day: Release date, cast, trailers, plot spoilers and news about the Netflix series. Picture: Netflix

Netflix's One Day release date: When does it come out?

One Day is set to come out on Netflix on February 8th, 2024 just in time for Valentine's Day this year. All 14 episodes will be released at once so fans can binge the love story of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew all together. Starting in 1988, each episode will follow Emma and Dexter on July 15th in a different year.

Filming for the TV show started in July 2022 and took place in London and Edinburgh.

Who is in Netflix's One Day cast? Who plays Emma and Dexter?

Netflix's One Day features a number of familiar faces. Playing the book's main characters are Ambika Mod (This Is Going To Hurt) as Emma and Leo Woodall (The White Lotus) as Dexter. Beloved stars like Tim McInnerny and Joely Richardson are also in the cast.

Ambika Mod - Emma Morley

Leo Woodall - Dexter Mayhew

Eleanor Tomlinson - Sylvie

Essie Davis - Alison Mayhew

Tim McInnerny - Stephen Mayhew

Jonny Weldon - Ian

Brendan Quinn - Callum

Billie Gadsdon - Jasmine

Toby Stephens - Lionel Cope

Joely Richardson - Helen Cope

Amber Grappy - Tilly

Adam Loxley - Graham

Tim Preston - Gary

John Macmillan - Aaron

Rebekah Murrell - Suki

Jodie Price - Sonya

Sophie Wolff - Tara

Joseph Pharoah - Andy

Meghan Treadway - Kate

Ella-Rae Smith - Naomi

Mathilde Thomine Storm - Tove

Sam Swan - Damian

Beth Lindsey - Sarah

Mark Rowley - Mr. Godalming

Anthony Calf - Sid

Edouard Chény - Jean-Pierre

Emily Eaton-Plowright - Candy

John Tueart - Andrew

Hannah van Vliet - Lotte

When does One Day come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

What happens in Netflix's One Day?

Netflix's One Day looks set to be a loyal adaptation of the beloved book that inspired it.

The official show synopsis reads: "One Day tells the story of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew who, on 15th July 1988, the night of their graduation, speak for the very first time. The next morning, they go their separate ways but where will they be on this one ordinary day the next year, and the year after that, and every year that follows?"

It continues: "Each episode finds Dex and Em, one year older, on this one particular date, as they grow and change, move together and apart, experience joy and heartbreak. One Day is a decades-spanning love story, based on the worldwide bestseller by David Nicholls."

To find out how it ends, you'll have to read the book or watch the show... No major spoilers here!

Is there a One Day trailer?

Yes! You can watch the official One Day trailer at the top of this page.