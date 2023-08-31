One Piece season 2: Release date, plot, cast, manga spoilers and everything we know

By Katie Louise Smith

Will there be a One Piece season 2? Here's everything we know so far about the next season of the Netflix series.

So, you've binge-watched all eight episodes of One Piece on Netflix and now you're wanting to know when season 2 is coming out, right? Well, if it gets renewed, that won't be for a while... but here's everything we know about it so far.

The live-action One Piece series on Netflix, adapted from the manga of the same name written by Eiichiro Oda, follows Monkey D. Luffy and his rag-tag Straw Hat crew as they set sail in search of the One Piece treasure.

The first eight episodes set up Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Sanji and Usopp's journey perfectly, and tease a pretty major character entrance at the end that readers of the original manga will know all too well.

What will happen in season 2, though? When will it be released? Read ahead to find out all of that and more... there will be spoilers ahead! You've been warned!

Will there be a One Piece season 2?

Will there be a One Piece season 2? Picture: Netflix

Has One Piece season 2 been confirmed?

Not officially. There’s no confirmation that One Piece season 2 has been officially given the green light at Netflix just yet, but given the popularity of the manga series, it’s possible that fans will get to see at least one more season of the show… maybe more. (But we’ll have to wait for confirmation on that, too.)

Seeing as One Piece season 1 has only just been released, it’ll be quite a few weeks until we hear whether or not season 2 has been confirmed. Netflix tend to wait one or two months before renewing their shows. If the viewership is strong and the show manages to maintain a spot at the top of the Top 10 list, the chances of it being renewed will be higher.

One Piece season 1 is also reportedly one of Netflix’s most expensive shows thanks to the high quality production value. It’s estimated to have a budget of around $18 million per episode.

When will One Piece season 2 be released?

Until One Piece season 2 is confirmed and production starts, we won’t have any clear idea of when it could possibly be released.

Filming on season 1 began in January 2022 and finished in August 2022. Post-production then took place, with the completed show landing on our Netflix accounts one year after filming wrapped. If season 2’s storyline is bigger in scale than season 1, it could take even longer.

On top of that, the actor and writers strikes are still ongoing, and there is currently no date as to when they will end.

It looks like One Piece fans will have to be patient while they wait for season 2. It might end up being 2025 before we see another season of One Piece – if it gets renewed, that is!

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD FOR ONE PIECE'S ENDING!

WARNING: One Piece spoilers ahead! Picture: Netflix

One Piece season 2 cast: What characters will return?

Well, at the end of season 1, Luffy's Straw Hat Crew has officially grown to five members. Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp and Sanji are now setting sail toward The Grand Line as a team, which means the main five actors will return as their characters:

Iñaki Godoy as Luffy

Mackenyu as Zoro

Emily Rudd as Nami

Jacob Romero as Usopp

Taz Skylar as Sanji

Elsewhere, Garp (Vincent Regan), Koby (Morgan Davies), Helmeppo (Aidan Scott), Shanks (Peter Gadiot), Buggy (Jeff Ward), Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (Alvida), Kuro (Alexander Maniatis) and Mihawk (Steven Ward) will all likely return, alongside the rest of the supporting cast.

As the Straw Hat Crew set off on their journey, they'll obviously encounter several new characters – both allies and enemies.

What will happen in One Piece season 2? Picture: Netflix

One Piece season 2 plot: How does the ending set up season 2's plot?

At the end of season 1, Luffy finally gets his own wanted poster, with his bounty becoming the highest in the East Blue at 30 million. We see Buggy and Alvida already set their sights on catching him, and you can bet a whole host of other, more dangerous pirate hunters and captains will be on the hunt for Luffy, as well as the One Piece treasure. Particularly the person at the end of the episode who burns Luffy's wanted poster... but who is it?

The mysterious figure right at the end of the final episode of season 1 is none other than Captain Smoker, a member of the Marines with Devil Fruit powers. Smoker sets out to catch and stop Luffy in Loguetown before he becomes more powerful.

Seeing as the first season doesn't quite complete the final arc of the East Blue Saga, the Loguetown Arc will likely be part of a potential season 2.

We'll have to wait and see what happens next... we'll update this article all the latest details as and when we get them.

