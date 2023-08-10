Red, White & Royal Blue release time: Here's what time it comes out on Prime Video

By Sam Prance

Red, White & Royal Blue will be released on Prime on August 11th at midnight UTC. Here is what time the movie will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Alex and Henry shippers, our time is now! The movie adaption of Red, White & Royal Blue will be released on Prime Video in a matter of mere hours. What time does the film come out though and will the time vary based on which country you're in?

Ever since Amazon announced that they would be adapting Red, White & Royal Blue, fans of Casey McQuiston's book have been desperate to see how the LGBTQ+ romance novel will come to life on screen. Red, White & Royal Blue tells the story of the son of the President of the United States falling in love with a British prince and it's become a phenomenon.

With rising stars Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine playing FSOTUS Alex and Prince Henry respectively, all signs point to Red, White & Royal Blue being a great movie. When can you watch it though? The film will drop simultaneously worldwide on Friday, August 11th at 12AM UTC but the release time will differ depending on what time zone you live in.

With that in mind, here's a list of global Red, White & Royal Blue release times so you can watch it as soon as it drops.

What time does Red, White & Royal Blue come out?

Red, White & Royal Blue release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

If you're used to watching films and TV shows on Netflix, it's important to note that Prime Video's release times are different. Prime Video release their original movies at 12 A.M. UTC (Universal Time Coordinated, which is the same as GMT).

This means that Red, White & Royal Blue will be available to stream from 1 A.M. BST in the UK (as shown in the screenshot from the streamer below) and the corresponding time in every other timezone.

In the US, you'll actually be able to watch Red, White & Royal Blue as soon as Thursday evening!

Red, White & Royal Blue is released on Friday, August 11th at 12 A.M. UTC.

Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones:

United States (PT) - 5:00 PM (Thursday 10th August)

United States (ET) - 8:00 PM (Thursday 10th August)

Canada - 5:00 PM (Toronto), 8:00 PM (Vancouver) (Thursday 10th August)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 9:00 PM (Thursday 10th August)

United Kingdom (BST) - 1:00 AM

Europe (Central European Time) - 2:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 2:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 5:30 AM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 7:00 AM

Philippines (Manila) - 8:00 AM

Hong Kong - 8:00 AM

Singapore - 8:00 AM

Australia - 8:00 AM (Perth), 10:00 AM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 9:00 AM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 12:00 PM

What is Red, White & Royal Blue about?

Just like the book, Red, White & Royal Blue tells the story of Alex Claremont-Diaz who is the son of the first female president of the United States. Alex is convinced that he hates Prince Henry who is the spare in line to the British throne. However, a physical altercation involving cake forces Alex and Henry to fake a friendship to help mend international relations.

It's only when they actually spend time together that Alex and Henry may not be enemies after all. In fact, they begin falling in love and are then forced to navigate their feelings for each other and how that may affect the presidency and the throne.

Epic romance? High-stakes drama? Some very steamy sex scenes? Red, White & Royal Blue has it all.