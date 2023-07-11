Robert Downey Jr. was worried playing Iron Man for 10 years would affect his acting skills

11 July 2023, 15:44 | Updated: 11 July 2023, 15:54

Watch the trailer for Oppenheimer

By Katie Louise Smith

Oppenheimer is Robert Downey Jr.'s second film after exiting the MCU and saying goodbye to Iron Man.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ahead of his upcoming movie Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. is opening up about portraying other characters on screen in his post-MCU career, and how he thought playing one character for more than a decade may have had an impact on his wider acting skills.

Robert plays the supporting role of Lewis Strauss in the new film, opposite Christopher Nolan-regular Cillian Murphy and a whole host of fellow acclaimed actors including Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh. Oppenheimer is only Robert's second major project in his post-MCU career, following 2022's Doolittle.

In a new profile with The New York Times, the actor has now shared that he was "a hundred percent" concerned that his acting abilities might have changed after portraying the same character for over 10 years.

READ MORE: Stranger Things fans think Eddie Munson looks exactly like young Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. opens up about acting in his post-MCU career
Robert Downey Jr. opens up about acting in his post-MCU career. Picture: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix, Marvel Studios/Disney

Speaking to the publication, Robert acknowledged that he hadn't starred in a major role that wasn't part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for quite a while, which meant he hadn't had the chance to explore other types of characters that might require him to use different parts of his acting skill set.

Explaining why he was concerned, he said: "You start to wonder if a muscle you have hasn't atrophied."

"I knew there was a point where Chris Nolan was endorsing, let's work those other muscles, but let's do it while rendering you devoid of your usual go-to things," he continued, praising the director for helping him pull his performance out of him.

READ MORE: QUIZ: Are you more Barbie or Oppenheimer?

Robert Downey Jr. portrayed Tony Stark for 10 years in the MCU
Robert Downey Jr. portrayed Tony Stark for 10 years in the MCU. Picture: Marvel Studios/Disney

Over on social media, fans are excited to see what Robert's post-MCU roles will be like after his beloved and brilliant performance as Iron Man/Tony Stark.

One user wrote: "Ready for the RDJ resurgence for these kinds of roles. I already see him getting nominated for best supporting actor from this."

Oppenheimer is set to hit cinemas on July 21st – same day as Barbie. If you're not doing a double feature on opening weekend, what are you doing?

READ MORE: Avengers: Endgame writers reveal why Iron Man and Black Widow had to die

WATCH: The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

The Witcher Cast Interview Each Other | PopBuzz Meets

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig cast Emma Mackey in Barbie because she looked like Margot

Margot Robbie reveals Emma Mackey was cast in Barbie for a "joke" that got cut

Margot Robbie has been references iconic Barbie outfits on her Barbie press tour

Every single Barbie referenced in Margot Robbie's Barbie press tour outfits (so far)

Paul Wesley completely rules out Vampire Diaries reboot return

Paul Wesley says he'll never return as Stefan in Vampire Diaries reboot

Dominic Fike opens about how Hunter Schafer split will affect Euphoria season 3

Dominic Fike reveals how Hunter Schafer split will affect Euphoria season 3

Euphoria

RuPaul's DragCon UK 2024

RuPaul's DragCon UK 2024: Tickets, prices, lineup and everything you need to know

RuPaul's Drag Race

Trending on PopBuzz

Colleen Ballinger cancels her entire Miranda Sings tour

Colleen Ballinger cancels her entire tour amid inappropriate behaviour allegations

YouTubers

Nicki Minaj calls out deepfake video of her and Tom Holland

Nicki Minaj calls out 'creepy' deepfake video of her and Tom Holland

Viral

Taylor Swift Better Than Revenge lyric change about Joe Jonas moth meme

Taylor Swift's Better Than Revenge lyric change sparks Joe Jonas 'moth' memes

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour UK: Tickets, prices, presale, setlist and possible dates

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour UK: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, and setlist

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift UK and Ireland Eras Tour ticket prices revealed

Taylor Swift Eras Tour prices: All ticket price information for UK and Ireland dates

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education