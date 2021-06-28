Sex/Life's Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos are actually dating IRL

By Jazmin Duribe

Sorry ladies, Adam Demos is officially off the market.

Sex/Life stars Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi are actually dating IRL.

Netflix released the NSFW series on June 25 and obviously we're hooked. The show, which is based on BB Easton's novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men, centres on Billie (Sarah Shahi) who is in a sexless marriage to Cooper (Mike Vogel). Although Billie loves her husband, she can't seem to help her sexual fantasies about her ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos) and their, erm, previous bedroom activities. Cue the steamy showers and a lot of nudity. Warning, you may sweat a little…

You're probably wondering how the actors fake their intense sexual chemistry. However, it's not actually fake at all because the actors have fallen for each other.

Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos are actually dating IRL. Picture: Netflix, @sarahshahi via Instagram

Adam Demos confirmed that he fell in love with Sarah in real life while filming in Toronto. Confirming the romance, Adam told The Daily Telegraph: "What I will say and I am always happy to say, is that I am a lucky man and it is happy days."

Sarah also said she and Adam are a thing in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "It was great casting, I'll put it that way. Without sharing too many details because there is a part of my relationship that I protect and that's for me and him only, I'm very grateful that I met him," she explained.

"He's hands-down one of the best humans I've ever met, and I'm grateful to be on this ride in general – but to be able to share it with him is special as well."

Sarah first posted Adam on social media in December 2020. Picture: Netflix

It's unclear when they first started their romance, however, a little Instagram sleuthing tells us that Sarah first posted Adam on social media back in December 2020, which is around the time filming ended. Adam has since been peppered all over her page. Sarah posted him on Valentine's Day in Feb 2021 and she even called him her "soulmate". Aww.

And if you're wondering when sparks started to fly, surprisingly it wasn't during one of their steamy sex scenes. Sarah told PEOPLE: "I said, 'Well, that's a tall drink of water.' When I first met Adam, I was really blown away with him.

"We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly. We had the exact same taste in music. We had the same taste in whiskey and tequilas and I was really blown away by him just as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more. And then I got an opportunity to act with him, and I will say, sitting across the other side of the camera with him was just a privilege. You're only as good as your scene partner. He's amazing in the show."