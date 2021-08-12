School of Rock would have a completely different ending if not for late actor Kevin Clark

By Jazmin Duribe

We have Kevin Clark, who played Freddy Jones, to thank for School of Rock's iconic ending.

The School of Rock ending could have been very different if it hadn't have been for a genius idea from late actor Kevin Clark.

Can you believe it's been 18 years since School of Rock was released? And it still hits just as hard. The movie, centres on struggling rock guitarist Dewey Finn (Jack Black) who impersonates a teacher and forms his own band of students from the school he works at.

The film ends with The School of Rock losing the Battle of the Bands competition. However, after impressing the audience with their stage presence, The School of Rock are brought back on stage for an encore.

School of Rock almost had a completely different ending. Picture: Alamy

Rivkah Reyes, who played the bassist Katie, has now revealed on TikTok that multiple endings were proposed and the chosen one was the idea of Kevin Clark, who played talented drummer Freddy "Spazzy McGee" Jones.

"At one of our earlier table reads the ending wasn't landing. We tried one version of it where we win, we tried another version of it where we lose and that's it. It just wasn't hitting," Rivkah explained.

"The team was just like, 'What do we do about this ending?' And Kevin is just like, 'It'd be cool if like, we lost and then the audience started cheering, 'School of Rock! School of Rock!' and then they bring us out for an encore.' So this guy, at 13 years old, wrote the ending of School of Rock."

Rivkah said they were called to tell the story because they were "missing him a lot" and had been holding his drumsticks. In May, Kevin passed away after being hit by a car while riding his bike in Avondale, Chicago. Kevin didn't continue with acting after his School of Rock role, but he did write music, teach children and form his own bands.

Battle of the Bands. Picture: Alamy

Rivkah continued: "He was just such an amazing, creative, talented guy and I miss him so much. I love you Kev. Everyday, I just I think about you everyday. I just miss you so so much but I know you're here."