Is Scream on Netflix? Where to watch all of the movies online

13 January 2022, 17:10

By Sam Prance

Here's how to watch all of the Scream movies online.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Do you like scary movies? Scream is back with a fifth instalment but are the films on Netflix and where can you watch them?

Scream, a.k.a. Scream 5, is finally here over a decade after Scream 4. Sidney (Neve Campbell) is back, Gale (Courteney Cox) is back and Dewey (David Arquette) is also back. Set 25 years after the murders in the first film, "a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past". Inject it.

What better time than now to watch the entire film series? With that in mind, here's how to watch each Scream movie online.

Are the Scream movies on Netflix?

Is Scream on Netflix? Where to watch online
Is Scream on Netflix? Where to watch online. Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo, United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo

Is Scream on Netflix?

As it stands, Scream (1996) is not available to stream on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max or Paramount+. However, you can purchase the film to stream via all digital retailers, including Amazon and Apple. Scream currently costs £2.49 to rent £3.99 to buy on Prime Video in the UK. Meanwhile, it costs $3.99 to rent and $7.99 to buy on Prime Video in the US.

Is Scream 2 on Netflix?

Just like the original, Scream 2 is not on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max or Paramount+ right now. The film is available to purchase via all digital retailers though. Scream 2 currently costs £3.49 to rent and £3.99 to buy on Prime Video in the UK. Meanwhile, it costs $2.99 to rent and $4.99 to buy on Prime Video in the US.

Is Scream 3 on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Scream 3 is not on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max or Paramount+ at the moment. That being said, just like the first two films, you can purchase and rent it via all digital retailers. Scream 3 currently costs £2.99 to rent and £3.99 to buy on Prime Video in the UK. Meanwhile, it costs $3.99 to rent and $9.99 to buy on Prime Video in the US.

Is Scream 5 on Netflix? Where to watch online
Is Scream 5 on Netflix? Where to watch online. Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

Is Scream 4 on Netflix?

Scream 4 was added to Netflix UK in January before the release of the fifth movie. However, it is not on Netflix US, Disney+, HBO Max or Paramount+. To watch it in the US, you can either watch it free via the Showtime channel on Amazon, or you can buy it from a digital retailer. It costs $3.99 to rent and $4.99 to buy on Prime Video in the US.

Is Scream 5 on Netflix?

No. For the time being, Scream (aka Scream 5) is only available to watch in cinemas so you have to book a ticket to see it. The 2022 Scream may be added to Netflix, Disney+ or HBO Max at a later date though. Given that the new film is being distributed by Paramount Pictures, fans also believe that it may be added to Paramount+.

Regardless, Scream will likely be added to all digital retailers to purchase after its theatrical release. We shall keep you posted with any updates.

READ MORE: Neve Campbell responds to Scream theories that Billy and Stu are gay

Best of 2021:

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Shadow and Bone season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailer and news

Shadow and Bone season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailer and news
Encanto details: All the tiny moments you might've missed

15 amazing tiny details in Encanto you might've missed

Euphoria fans are living for this photo of Tom Holland peeping behind Zendaya.

Euphoria fans are living for this photo of Tom Holland peeping behind Zendaya on set

Euphoria

Dylan Minnette opens up about losing the role of Spider-Man to Tom Holland

Dylan Minnette opens up about losing the role of Spider-Man to Tom Holland
Jacob Elordi begged not to wear skinny jeans in Euphoria season 2

Jacob Elordi begged not to wear skinny jeans in Euphoria season 2

Euphoria

Trending on PopBuzz

Francis Bourgeois and Joe Jonas.

Joe Jonas went trainspotting with Francis Bourgeois and it's so pure

TikTok

Here's the meaning behind Megan Fox's engagement ring.

Megan Fox's engagement ring from Machine Gun Kelly has the sweetest meaning behind it

Celeb

TikTok star Axel Webber gets touching message from Charlie Puth after being rejected from Juilliard.

TikTok star Axel Webber gets touching message from Charlie Puth after being rejected from Juilliard

TikTok

Why isn't 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' nominated for Best Original Song?

Encanto's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' won't be nominated for an Oscar
Tom Holland has reportedly been asked to host the Oscars.

Tom Holland has reportedly been asked to host the 2022 Oscars

Celeb

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale