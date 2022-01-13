Is Scream on Netflix? Where to watch all of the movies online

By Sam Prance

Here's how to watch all of the Scream movies online.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Do you like scary movies? Scream is back with a fifth instalment but are the films on Netflix and where can you watch them?

Scream, a.k.a. Scream 5, is finally here over a decade after Scream 4. Sidney (Neve Campbell) is back, Gale (Courteney Cox) is back and Dewey (David Arquette) is also back. Set 25 years after the murders in the first film, "a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past". Inject it.

What better time than now to watch the entire film series? With that in mind, here's how to watch each Scream movie online.

Are the Scream movies on Netflix?

Is Scream on Netflix? Where to watch online. Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo, United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo

Is Scream on Netflix?

As it stands, Scream (1996) is not available to stream on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max or Paramount+. However, you can purchase the film to stream via all digital retailers, including Amazon and Apple. Scream currently costs £2.49 to rent £3.99 to buy on Prime Video in the UK. Meanwhile, it costs $3.99 to rent and $7.99 to buy on Prime Video in the US.

Is Scream 2 on Netflix?

Just like the original, Scream 2 is not on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max or Paramount+ right now. The film is available to purchase via all digital retailers though. Scream 2 currently costs £3.49 to rent and £3.99 to buy on Prime Video in the UK. Meanwhile, it costs $2.99 to rent and $4.99 to buy on Prime Video in the US.

Is Scream 3 on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Scream 3 is not on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max or Paramount+ at the moment. That being said, just like the first two films, you can purchase and rent it via all digital retailers. Scream 3 currently costs £2.99 to rent and £3.99 to buy on Prime Video in the UK. Meanwhile, it costs $3.99 to rent and $9.99 to buy on Prime Video in the US.

Is Scream 5 on Netflix? Where to watch online. Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

Is Scream 4 on Netflix?

Scream 4 was added to Netflix UK in January before the release of the fifth movie. However, it is not on Netflix US, Disney+, HBO Max or Paramount+. To watch it in the US, you can either watch it free via the Showtime channel on Amazon, or you can buy it from a digital retailer. It costs $3.99 to rent and $4.99 to buy on Prime Video in the US.

Is Scream 5 on Netflix?

No. For the time being, Scream (aka Scream 5) is only available to watch in cinemas so you have to book a ticket to see it. The 2022 Scream may be added to Netflix, Disney+ or HBO Max at a later date though. Given that the new film is being distributed by Paramount Pictures, fans also believe that it may be added to Paramount+.

Regardless, Scream will likely be added to all digital retailers to purchase after its theatrical release. We shall keep you posted with any updates.

READ MORE: Neve Campbell responds to Scream theories that Billy and Stu are gay

Best of 2021: