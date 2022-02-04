Sebastian Stan slammed for saying he watched Pam & Tommy sex tape for "research"

4 February 2022, 14:31

By Sam Prance

Sebastian Stan admitted that he watched Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson's leaked sex tape in a recent interview.

Sebastian Stan is coming under fire after admitting that he's watched Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's leaked sex tape.

On Wednesday (Feb 2), the first three episodes of Hulu's Pam & Tommy came out. The new series tells the story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's relationship and how they were treated after their sex tape was stolen and leaked without their consent. Despite rave reviews, the show has faced criticism for being made without Pamela's permission or involvement.

Now, Sebastian Stan, who plays Tommy in the series, is being called out for watching Tommy and Pamela's leaked tape.

READ MORE: Lily James took four hours to transform into Pamela Anderson for Pam & Tommy

Sebastian Stan slammed for saying he watched Pam & Tommy sex tape for "research"
Sebastian Stan slammed for saying he watched Pam & Tommy sex tape for "research". Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo, Album / Alamy Stock Photo

In a new interview with This Morning, Sebastian Stan and Lily James, who plays Pamela in the series, were asked if they had watched the sex tape and Sebastian confirmed that he has. Sebastian said: "Well, it was research. I mean I think the job as an actor is to always find as much as you can find on the character you're playing. Especially, if they're real-life people."

People were quick to slam Sebastian online. One person tweeted: "In a “post me too” Hollywood making a show about a woman who had her sex tape leaked and then not informing said woman of that show and not asking for her consent is very??? Like you have one of the costars saying they literally watched Pamela’s tape? How is that not violating?"

Another person tweeted: "Fuck Sebastian Stan and everyone involved in this show that Pamela had no say in. It's repulsive." Someone else also wrote: "calling it “research” is genuinely so fucking vile he can rot actually".

As it stands, Sebastian is yet to respond to the backlash. We shall update you if he does.

