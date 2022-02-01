Drag Race UK vs The World queens take on The Most Impossible Drag Race Quiz | PopBuzz Meets

Watch Lemon, Jujubee, Jimbo and Mo Heart battle against each other in a ridiculously difficult Drag Race quiz

Happy Drag Race UK vs The World day to all who celebrate!

In case you weren't aware, for the first time in RuPaul's Drag Race herstory, queens from franchises around the globe will compete against each other to become the drag superstar of the world. The inaugural season kicks off tonight on BBC Three (and WOW Presents Plus in other countries) at 9pm GMT.

The international drag warrior queens will need to impress RuPaul, as well as Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, Graham Norton and a host of extra-special guests, including Clara Amfo, Daisy May Cooper, Jade Thirlwall, Jonathan Bailey, Johannes Radebe, Katie Price, Melanie C and Michelle Keegan. You absolutely love to see it.

To help us celebrate this momentous occasion, we challenged Jujubee, Jimbo, Lemon and Mo Heart to battle it out in an international-themed edition of The Most Impossible Drag Race Quiz.

Can you beat these queens at their own game? Hit play on the video at the top of this article to find out.

Speaking exclusively to us on Zoom, Michelle Visage teased what to expect from the upcoming series.

"Oh, it's totally different. I can't say much. But I can tell you that it is so good. It is so good. It's a format that is very different to regular Drag Race, and even All Stars," she explained.

"I can't wait to film other ones. That's how good it is. It's so exciting to be able to judge queens from around the world. But...it's so hard. It's really hard with these queens because they're really good. You're gonna freak out."

