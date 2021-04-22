Shadow and Bone release time: When does Shadow and Bone come out on Netflix?

By Katie Louise Smith

Shadow and Bone will be released on Netflix on April 23rd at midnight PST. Here is what time it will be released in your country.

Shadow and Bone is finally here! Get ready for your new Netflix obsession! Shadow and Bone is set to be released worldwide on Friday April 23rd, just in time for a weekend binge-watch.

For Netflix newcomers, the series is based on the beloved Grisha novel trilogy and the Six of Crows duology by Leigh Bardugo. The 8-episode first series stars Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Archie Renaux as Mal Oretsev, Freddy Carter as Kal Brekker and Ben Barnes as General Kirigan/The Darkling.

As always, Netflix will be releasing Shadow and Bone based on the time at their headquarters in California. New films and TV shows almost always drop at midnight, Pacific Time (PT), which means the time it'll appear on your Netflix account depends on where you live.

Scroll down for the exact time Shadow and Bone comes out on Netflix in your country.

When does Shadow and Bone come out on Netflix?

Shadow and Bone release time: When does it come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

Here's the list of Shadow and Bone Netflix release times:

Shadow and Bone will be released on April 23rd, with the exact time depending on where you live in the world. As mentioned above, the usual Netflix 12AM PT release time will correspond with the time in your country. Find the release times for a handful of major time zones below.

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 AM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

For the full list of cities across the world, find your exact release time here.

Where can I watch Shadow and Bone online?

Shadow and Bone is a Netflix series so the only place you'll be able to watch it is on Netflix. It will not be available to stream on any other streaming service.