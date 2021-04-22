Shadow and Bone release time: When does Shadow and Bone come out on Netflix?

22 April 2021, 14:04 | Updated: 22 April 2021, 14:08

By Katie Louise Smith

Shadow and Bone will be released on Netflix on April 23rd at midnight PST. Here is what time it will be released in your country.

Shadow and Bone is finally here! Get ready for your new Netflix obsession! Shadow and Bone is set to be released worldwide on Friday April 23rd, just in time for a weekend binge-watch.

For Netflix newcomers, the series is based on the beloved Grisha novel trilogy and the Six of Crows duology by Leigh Bardugo. The 8-episode first series stars Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Archie Renaux as Mal Oretsev, Freddy Carter as Kal Brekker and Ben Barnes as General Kirigan/The Darkling.

As always, Netflix will be releasing Shadow and Bone based on the time at their headquarters in California. New films and TV shows almost always drop at midnight, Pacific Time (PT), which means the time it'll appear on your Netflix account depends on where you live.

Scroll down for the exact time Shadow and Bone comes out on Netflix in your country.

When does Shadow and Bone come out on Netflix?

Shadow and Bone release time: When does it come out on Netflix?
Shadow and Bone release time: When does it come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

Here's the list of Shadow and Bone Netflix release times:

Shadow and Bone will be released on April 23rd, with the exact time depending on where you live in the world. As mentioned above, the usual Netflix 12AM PT release time will correspond with the time in your country. Find the release times for a handful of major time zones below.

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 AM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

For the full list of cities across the world, find your exact release time here.

Where can I watch Shadow and Bone online?

Shadow and Bone is a Netflix series so the only place you'll be able to watch it is on Netflix. It will not be available to stream on any other streaming service.

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Kit Young: 16 facts about the Shadow and Bone acto

Kit Young: 16 facts about the Shadow and Bone actor you should know
Amita Suman: 13 facts about the Shadow and Bone st

Amita Suman: 13 facts about the Shadow and Bone star you should know
Freddy Carter: 13 facts about the Shadow and Bone

Freddy Carter: 13 facts about the Shadow and Bone actor you should know
Archie Renaux: 15 facts about the Shadow and Bone

Archie Renaux: 15 facts about the Shadow and Bone actor you need to know
Jessie Mei Li: 12 facts about the Shadow and Bone

Jessie Mei Li: 12 facts about the Shadow and Bone actor you should know

Trending on PopBuzz

Shadow and Bone cast: Here's where you've seen the

Shadow and Bone cast: Here's where you've seen the cast before
Ariana Grande, My Chemical Romance and Zayn

QUIZ: We can guess your favourite album based on these personality questions

Quizzes

After We Fell: Will there be a third After movie?

After We Fell: Everything we know about the third After movie
May 2021: 10 best TV shows to watch on Netflix, Disney, Prime Video and elsewhere

10 best TV shows coming to streaming services in May

QUIZ: How well do you remember Glee?

QUIZ: How well do you remember Glee?

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

You

You

Sex Education

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

On My Block

Riverdale

Riverdale