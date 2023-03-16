Shadow and Bone season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailer and news about the Netflix show

By Sam Prance

Will there be a Shadow and Bone season 3 on Netflix and when does it come out? Here's everything you need to know.

Shadow and Bone season 2 may have only just come out but fans are already asking Netflix for Shadow and Bone season 3.

Shadow and Bone season 2 picks up right where season 1 leaves off. General Kirigan is back and more powerful than ever and The Fold is still threatening the lives of the Grisha people. As a result, it's up to Alina (Jessie Mei Lei) to use her power and do whatever she can to protect Ravka. With the help of Mal (Archie Renaux), can she put a stop to The Darkling?

Season 2 ends with a bang and fans want to know what happens next. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about Shadow and Bone season 3, including the release date, cast, trailer, spoilers and news about what's next.

When does Shadow and Bone season 3 come out?

Shadow and Bone season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailer and news about the Netflix show. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a Shadow and Bone season 3?

As it stands, Netflix are yet to confirm if Shadow and Bone has been renewed for a third season. However, the team behind the show have teased that there are already plans for more episodes. Back in 2021, showrunner Eric Heisserer revealed to Collider that he has a "three-season plan" for the series.

Following the release of season 1, Leigh Bardugo, who wrote the books, also told Inverse that she would "love to see [the show] get another five seasons."

When is the Shadow and Bone season 3 release date?

There's no official word on a Shadow and Bone season 3 release date at the moment. Netflix often release seasons of their TV series in annual cycles. Given that there were a whole two years between seasons 1 and 2, it's possible that fans could have to wait a similar amount of time before season 3 is ready - if the show gets renewed.

Seasons 1 and 2 are both eight episodes long and it seems likely that season 3 will be a similar length.

WARNING: SHADOW AND BONE SEASON 3 SPOILERS BELOW

Will there be a Shadow and Bone season 3 on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

Who is in the Shadow and Bone season 3 cast?

Based on what happens in season 2, it seems likely that all of the surviving cast will be back in Shadow and Bone season 3. In other words, expect to see Jessie Mei Li (Alina), Archie Renaux (Mal), Freddy Carter (Kaz), Amita Suman (Inej), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Danielle Galligan (Nina) Zoë Wanamaker (Baghra) and Luke Pasqualino (David) all return.

It also seems likely that the show's new characters will all be back for a second season. We imagine that Patrick Gibson (Nikolai), Jack Wolfe (Wylan), Lewis Tan (Tolya) and Anna Leong Brophy (Tamar) will all be back for more.

Will Ben Barnes be in Shadow and Bone season 3?

With Ben Barnes' character General Kirigan/The Darkling now dead, there's a good possibility that his Shadow and Bone journey is officially over. However, anything is possible in the Shadow and Bone universe. In other words, we wouldn't be shocked to see Kirigan resurrect in some from.

Will Ben Barnes be in Shadow and Bone season 3? Picture: Netflix

What will happen in Shadow and Bone season 3?

Shadow and Bone season 2 covers the events of both the second and third books of the Grishaverse trilogy. It actually ends where the trilogy ends with The Darkling's death. Not to mention, the season also explores events that happen in the spin-off books Six of Crows and Crooked Kingdom.

However, there is one key difference. At the end of the third book, Alina and Mal end up together and reopen the orphanage where they spent their childhoods together. By contrast, season 2 ends with Alina and Mal separated and a whole new evil introduced to the series.

Taking this into consideration, it looks like season 3 will be the first season of Shadow and Bone to explore new stories that weren't told in the books.

Is there a Shadow and Bone season 3 trailer?

Netflix are yet to release a Shadow and Bone season 3 trailer but we shall update you as soon as there is one.

