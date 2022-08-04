Drag Race star Shea Couleé cast in Marvel's Ironheart series

By Jazmin Duribe

From the werkroom to the MCU!? We love to see it.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Shea Couleé might not have taken the crown in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7, but she's still booked and extremely busy. Shea has officially landed herself a role in Marvel's upcoming series Ironheart, Deadline reports.

As you know, Shea is a Drag Race fave. The talented starlet first came to our attention in the ninth season of the cult series, narrowly missing out on the win, and then she returned to steal the crown in All Stars 5. Most recently, Shea reached the final of All Stars 7, which featured only previous winners.

Since finding fame, Shea has released an album, launched a podcast series, walked for Rihanna's brand Savage x Fenty, landed countless spreads in magazines and now she's cementing her star status and joining the MCU. It's Shea's world!

READ MORE: Yvie Oddly had to reshoot her All Stars talent show performance after dramatic fall in front of RuPaul

Drag Race star Shea Couleé cast in Marvel's Ironheart series. Picture: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Smirnoff, @sheacoulee via Instagram

Shea will be starring in Ironheart, which is scheduled to debut on Disney+ in 2023. No details about Shea's character have been disclosed just yet, but we do know some of the other famous faces that have been cast: Dominique Thorne (If Beale Street Could Talk), Anthony Ramos (In the Heights), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Lyric Ross (This Is Us) and Manny Montana (Good Girls).

Dominque will play Riri Williams, an engineering genius, who in the comics develops a supersuit similar to Tony Stark’s Iron Man. Riri is reportedly set to make an appearance in Marvel's highly-anticipated Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Shea reacted to the exciting news on Twitter. She tweeted: "BEYOND excited to be strutting out of the Werkroom right into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Words cannot express how excited I am to be a part of this amazing project! Acting was my first love, and I’m thrilled to be doing it again in such a big way!"

BEYOND excited to be strutting out of the Werkroom right into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Words cannot express how excited I am to be a part of this amazing project! Acting was my first love, and I’m thrilled to be doing it again in such a big way! 💖https://t.co/QXGFfRrTqs — Shea Couleé (@SheaCoulee) August 3, 2022

Me last week filming a Marvel series & watching all my haters go off about they thought I didn’t even deserve to be top 4. 😂 pic.twitter.com/m1COI7nvrc — Shea Couleé (@SheaCoulee) August 3, 2022

Then in a message to her haters, Shea shared a video of a dog laughing alongside the caption: "Me last week filming a Marvel series & watching all my haters go off about they thought I didn’t even deserve to be top 4."