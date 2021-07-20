Spy Kid's Carla Gugino says she was "10 years too young" to play the mum

By Sam Prance

"I think it hurt me a little because people did think I was older than I was for a period of time."

Carla Gugino has revealed that she believes she was "at least 10 years too young" to play the mum in the Spy Kids movies.

Anyone who grew up in the '00s knows that cinema peaked with the Spy Kids franchise. The films tell the story of a family of spies and they're as entertaining now as they were when they first came out 20 years ago. Not to mention, they were cast perfectly. No one could play the Cortez family better than Alexa Vega, Daryl Sabara, Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino.

However, what you may not realise is how young Carla Gugino was when she played Ingrid Cortez in the original film.

How old was Carla Gugino in Spy Kids?

Carla Gugino says she was "10 years too young" to play the mum in Spy Kids. Picture: MIRAMAX / TORRES, RICO, MIRAMAX / TORRES, RICO

Speaking to Variety about the role in honour of the 20th anniversary, Carla explained: "What’s particularly strange about the Spy Kids of it all is I was so young when I did it. I was at least ten years too young for the role because I was supposed to have been a spy for ten years, then had two children who were now 10 and 12. I was 28 years old."

In comparison, Antonio Banderas was 40 years old when he played the father, Gregorio Cortez, in the first movie, so there was a 12 year age gap between them. If their characters were these ages in the actual film, Gregorio would have been 28 and Ingrid would have been 16 when they had their first child, Carmen.

Carla continued: "But Robert [Rodriguez, the director' kind of said, ‘My mom had ten kids and if we play this right, no one will ever question it.’ I think it only hurt me a little because people did think I was older than I was for a period of time."

Carla went on to say: "But I would never have given up that experience. It was such an extraordinary time. It was just this little tiny movie we made alone in Austin and it became a phenomenon that continues."

As to whether there will ever be a fifth Spy Kids movie, Carla said: "You know, I think Robert has moved on. I actually just saw him recently and we always want to collaborate. I think he did four of them and that was sort of right."

Carla's comments conflict with recent reports that Spy Kids is set to be reimagined and rebooted for the big screen, with original writer and director Robert Rodriguez on board. As it stands, nothing official has been announced.