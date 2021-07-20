Spy Kid's Carla Gugino says she was "10 years too young" to play the mum

20 July 2021, 14:53 | Updated: 20 July 2021, 15:13

By Sam Prance

"I think it hurt me a little because people did think I was older than I was for a period of time."

Carla Gugino has revealed that she believes she was "at least 10 years too young" to play the mum in the Spy Kids movies.

Anyone who grew up in the '00s knows that cinema peaked with the Spy Kids franchise. The films tell the story of a family of spies and they're as entertaining now as they were when they first came out 20 years ago. Not to mention, they were cast perfectly. No one could play the Cortez family better than Alexa Vega, Daryl Sabara, Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino.

READ MORE: A new Spy Kids reboot is in the works from original director

However, what you may not realise is how young Carla Gugino was when she played Ingrid Cortez in the original film.

How old was Carla Gugino in Spy Kids?

Carla Gugino says she was "10 years too young" to play the mum in Spy Kids
Carla Gugino says she was "10 years too young" to play the mum in Spy Kids. Picture: MIRAMAX / TORRES, RICO, MIRAMAX / TORRES, RICO

Speaking to Variety about the role in honour of the 20th anniversary, Carla explained: "What’s particularly strange about the Spy Kids of it all is I was so young when I did it. I was at least ten years too young for the role because I was supposed to have been a spy for ten years, then had two children who were now 10 and 12. I was 28 years old."

In comparison, Antonio Banderas was 40 years old when he played the father, Gregorio Cortez, in the first movie, so there was a 12 year age gap between them. If their characters were these ages in the actual film, Gregorio would have been 28 and Ingrid would have been 16 when they had their first child, Carmen.

Carla continued: "But Robert [Rodriguez, the director' kind of said, ‘My mom had ten kids and if we play this right, no one will ever question it.’ I think it only hurt me a little because people did think I was older than I was for a period of time."

Carla went on to say: "But I would never have given up that experience. It was such an extraordinary time. It was just this little tiny movie we made alone in Austin and it became a phenomenon that continues."

via GIPHY

As to whether there will ever be a fifth Spy Kids movie, Carla said: "You know, I think Robert has moved on. I actually just saw him recently and we always want to collaborate. I think he did four of them and that was sort of right."

Carla's comments conflict with recent reports that Spy Kids is set to be reimagined and rebooted for the big screen, with original writer and director Robert Rodriguez on board. As it stands, nothing official has been announced.

QUIZ: How well do you remember Spy Kids?

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

All the actors who were almost cast in Gossip Girl

9 actors who were almost cast in Gossip Girl

Marvel lookalikes are taking over TikTok

Marvel lookalikes are taking over TikTok and they're alarmingly convincing

Viral

Love Island music: All the songs from the 2021 soundtrack

What songs were on Love Island tonight? The music from the Love Island 2021 soundtrack

Love Island

Amita Suman: 13 facts about the Shadow and Bone st

Amita Suman: 13 facts about the Shadow and Bone star you should know
High School Musical: The Series makes history with Disney's first LGBTQ+ love song

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series makes history with Disney's first LGBTQ+ love song

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Trending on PopBuzz

Big Time Rush Live! reunion tour: Tickets, prices, presale and everything you need to know

Big Time Rush reunion tour: Tickets, prices, presale and everything you need to know

News

Spider-Man quiz: How well do you know Peter Parker?

QUIZ: Can you score 100% on this Spider-Man MCU quiz?

How to get the blue and red filter on TikTok

How to get the blue and red filter on TikTok

Viral

Halsey welcomes first baby with Alev Aydin: Ender Ridley Aydin

Halsey welcomes baby Ender Ridley with boyfriend Alev Aydin

Halsey

Tell us what Little Mix mean to you for a chance to feature in a podcast with them

Tell us what Little Mix mean to you for a chance to feature in a podcast with them

Little Mix

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

You

You

Sex Education

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

On My Block

Riverdale

Riverdale