Netflix's Squid Game is set to be most watched Netflix series ever

By Katie Louise Smith

Squid Game is on track to beat Bridgerton as the most watched Netflix show.

Netflix's Squid Game has officially taken over social media, and now it's well on its way to taking over Netflix itself.

The Korean survival thriller series, which sees a group of people take part in a mysterious competition where they play deadly childhood games for money, was released on September 17th and has since shot to the No. 1 spot worldwide.

After just 11 days, the K-drama is set to become Netflix’s biggest non-English show, overtaking French series Lupin and Spanish series Money Heist.

Now, it's been claimed by Netflix Co-CEO and Head of Content Ted Sarandos that Squid Game is well on track to become the most watched Netflix show EVER.

Squid Game is the first Korean drama series to hit the No. 1 spot on Netflix, and it managed the impressive feat in less than a week after its release.

According to Sarandos, who spoke at the Code conference in Los Angeles on Monday, "Squid Game will definitely be our biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure", and there's "a very good chance it’s going to be our biggest show ever."

Netflix usually measures the popularity of their shows based on how many people watch at least two minutes of the series in the first 28 days after its release.

The current most-watched show ever on Netflix is Bridgerton with over 82 million households tuning in during the first 28 days.

What is Squid Game about?

In case you haven't already binge-watched the series in one sitting, here's a brief explainer of what Squid Game is actually about.

Squid Game is a survival thriller series that follows Seong Gi-hun, a down-on-his-luck man, addicting to gambling and in severe debt, who ends up joining a mysterious game alongside 455 other people (who are also in severe debt) in order to win billions and billions of cash.

Over the course of the 9 episodes, we find out that the games are a lot more sinister than they appear. What seem like innocent childhood games turn deadly very fast and the stakes get high very quickly.

Will there be a Squid Game season 2?

Demand for Squid Game season 2 has sky rocketed thanks to the twist ending of the first season but creator, writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk has revealed to Variety that he doesn't "have well developed plans for Squid Game 2."

He added: "But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors.”

