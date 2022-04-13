The Kardashians release time: What time will it be released on Hulu and Disney+?

By Jazmin Duribe

The Kardashians will be released on Hulu in the US, Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America on Thursday 14 April. Here is what time it will be released in your country.

Prepare for the drama! The Kardashians are back after a short hiatus with a brand new look and TV show on Hulu – but what time will it be released?

The new series will no doubt pick up where their infamous E! reality series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, left off when it came to an end after 20 seasons in 2021. The Kardashians will mainly feature sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian as well as their baby sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, and head of the family Kris Jenner.

According to the trailer, Kourtney's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and her new fiancé Travis Barker will also be involved. Plus, we might get the chance to see a bit of Pete Davidson, who Kim has been dating since filing for divorce from Kanye West.

The show will be released on Hulu in the US, Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America. Hulu usually release their shows at 12AM Eastern Time (ET) but Disney+ and Star+ typically release their shows at 12AM Pacific Time (PT), so the release time will all depend on your location and streaming service you're using. Scroll down for the exact time The Kardashians comes out in your country.

What time does The Kardashians come out on Hulu and Disney Plus?

The Kardashians release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

The Kardashians will be released on Thursday 14th April, however, the exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world, what time zone you live in and the streaming website you're using.

Here are The Kardashians release times for people watching on Hulu in the US:

United States (PDT) - 09:00 PM, April 13th

United States (EDT) - 12:00 AM

Canada - 12:00 AM (Toronto), 9:00 PM, April 13th (Vancouver)

Here are The Kardashians release times for people watching on Disney+ and Star+ internationally:

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

For the full list of cities across the world, find your exact Disney+ release time here.

Where can I watch The Kardashians online?

The Kardashians will be airing on Hulu but only in the US. If you're in Latin America you can watch the show on Star+ and for everywhere else, you'll find it on Disney+. It will not be available to stream on any other streaming services.