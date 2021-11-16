Tiger King 2 release time: Here's when Tiger King season 2 comes out on Netflix

16 November 2021, 13:14

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Tiger King 2 comes out on November 17 on Netflix. Here's the exact time it's released in your country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The wait is almost over: Tiger King 2 is coming to Netflix tomorrow! But what time will it drop on the streaming service?

Tiger King 2 is the highly-anticipated sequel to Tiger King and will follow on from the events that occurred after the original series. In Tiger King 2, animal enthusiast Joe Exotic is now in prison serving a 22-year sentence and many of the other people who featured in the show have acquired newfound fame, riches and problems.

The series is already getting off to a controversial start because Carole Baskin, who appeared in the original Tiger King but is not in Tiger King 2, has filed a lawsuit against Netflix and Royal Goode Productions. Carole believes the two companies have breached their contract by using footage of her and her husband, Howard Baskin, in Tiger King 2.

So, you probably want to know when Netflix will be releasing Tiger King 2, right? Well, Netflix will drop Tiger King 2 based on the time at their headquarters in California. New movies and TV shows almost always drop at midnight, Pacific Time (PT), which means the time it'll appear on your Netflix account depends on where you live.

READ MORE: 24 memes from Netflix’s Tiger King that prove how crazy it is

What time does Tiger King 2 come out on Netflix?

Tiger King 2 release time: When does it come out on Netflix?
Tiger King 2 release time: When does it come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

Tiger King 2 release times: Here's what time it comes out in your country

Tiger King will be released on Wednesday 17th November, but the exact time depends on your location. As mentioned above, the usual Netflix 12AM PT release time will correspond with the time in your country. Find the release times for a handful of major time zones below.

  • United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM
  • United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM
  • Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM
  • Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 9:00 AM
  • Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 10:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 1:30 PM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 3:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 4:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 4:00 PM
  • Singapore - 4:00 PM
  • Australia - 4:00 PM (Perth), 7:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 5:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 PM

For the full list of cities across the world, find your exact release time here.

Where can I watch Tiger King 2 online?

Tiger King 2 is a Netflix original documentary so the you'll be only be able to watch it is on Netflix. It will not be available to stream on any other streaming service.

How many episodes is Tiger King 2?

Tiger King 2 will consist of five episodes.

Listen to Peppermint and Jackie Cox talk about their coming out journeys

This week on the ‘Coming Out Chats’ podcast, Drag Race legends Peppermint and Jackie Cox talk about coming out in the age of AOL messenger, identifying as gender-expansive, finding your tribe and giving yourself permission to be who you really are. Listen on the player below.

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

The Simpsons give Smithers his first gay love story since coming out

Smithers finally finds love in historic new episode of The Simpsons
The internet is cackling over this cursed RuPaul Christmas ornament.

The internet is cackling over this cursed RuPaul Christmas ornament

Viral

Kristen Stewart reveals Robert Pattinson and her 'didn't give a f---' about their Twilight auditions.

Kristen Stewart reveals Robert Pattinson and her 'didn't give a f---' about their Twilight auditions
Kirsten Dunst reveals "extreme" pay gap between her and Spider-Man co-star Tobey Maguire

Kirsten Dunst reveals "extreme" pay gap between her and Spider-Man co-star Tobey Maguire
Are Cleopatra's eggs in Red Notice real?

Are Cleopatra's eggs in Red Notice real? The history explained

Trending on PopBuzz

Harry Styles Pleasing: How much do the nail polishes cost?

Harry Styles fans are debating over the Pleasing nail polish prices

Harry Styles

Harry Styles has officially launched his beauty brand Pleasing

Harry Styles launches Pleasing beauty brand: Everything we know so far

Harry Styles

How do you yassify a photo? The yassification memes explained

Yassification memes are going viral and here’s how to make them

Viral

Hilary Duff dancing memes are going viral on TikTok and you will scream.

Hilary Duff memes are going viral on TikTok and her dancing will make you scream

Viral

Dylan O'Brien's response to All Too Well speculation is perfect

Dylan O'Brien had a perfect response to the Jake Gyllenhaal speculation in All Too Well short film

Taylor Swift

Kendall Jenner called out for "upstaging" bride with outfit at friend's wedding

Kendall Jenner called out for "upstaging" bride with outfit at friend's wedding

Celeb

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale