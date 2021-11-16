Tiger King 2 release time: Here's when Tiger King season 2 comes out on Netflix

By Jazmin Duribe

Tiger King 2 comes out on November 17 on Netflix. Here's the exact time it's released in your country.

The wait is almost over: Tiger King 2 is coming to Netflix tomorrow! But what time will it drop on the streaming service?

Tiger King 2 is the highly-anticipated sequel to Tiger King and will follow on from the events that occurred after the original series. In Tiger King 2, animal enthusiast Joe Exotic is now in prison serving a 22-year sentence and many of the other people who featured in the show have acquired newfound fame, riches and problems.

The series is already getting off to a controversial start because Carole Baskin, who appeared in the original Tiger King but is not in Tiger King 2, has filed a lawsuit against Netflix and Royal Goode Productions. Carole believes the two companies have breached their contract by using footage of her and her husband, Howard Baskin, in Tiger King 2.

So, you probably want to know when Netflix will be releasing Tiger King 2, right? Well, Netflix will drop Tiger King 2 based on the time at their headquarters in California. New movies and TV shows almost always drop at midnight, Pacific Time (PT), which means the time it'll appear on your Netflix account depends on where you live.

What time does Tiger King 2 come out on Netflix?

Tiger King 2 release time: When does it come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

Tiger King 2 release times: Here's what time it comes out in your country

Tiger King will be released on Wednesday 17th November, but the exact time depends on your location. As mentioned above, the usual Netflix 12AM PT release time will correspond with the time in your country. Find the release times for a handful of major time zones below.

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 1:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 3:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 4:00 PM

Hong Kong - 4:00 PM

Singapore - 4:00 PM

Australia - 4:00 PM (Perth), 7:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 5:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 PM

For the full list of cities across the world, find your exact release time here.

Where can I watch Tiger King 2 online?

Tiger King 2 is a Netflix original documentary so the you'll be only be able to watch it is on Netflix. It will not be available to stream on any other streaming service.

How many episodes is Tiger King 2?

Tiger King 2 will consist of five episodes.

