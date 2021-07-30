Outer Banks season 2 soundtrack: Every song from the Netflix series

By Katie Louise Smith

What songs are in Outer Banks season 2? Find all the tracks from Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, Celeste, and more right here.

Outer Banks is BACK, baby! Season 2 of the Netflix series is finally back in our lives, and as well as the return of John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), Kiara (Madison Bailey) and JJ (Rudy Pankow), Outer Banks season 2 also sees the return of the absolutely killer OBX soundtrack.

This season, the Pogues' adventures are soundtracked by songs from Black Lips, M.I.A., Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, Celeste, and even Gorillaz, plus many, many more that you'll definitely wanna download after you've binge-watched the whole thing.

To help you out, we've put all the songs in a list right here, organised episode by episode. Did we miss any? Let us know at @popbuzz on Twitter!

What songs are in Outer Banks season 2?

Outer Banks season 2 soundtrack: What songs are played in the show? Picture: Netflix

Outer Banks season 2, episode 1 songs

Skinshape - 'Left With A Gun'

Lord Cobra - 'Down the River'

Greg Humphreys Electric Trio - 'Blood From A Stone'

RF Shannon - 'Tooth Ache'

Black Lips - 'Bad Kids'

Blind Blake & The Royal Victoria Hotel Calypsos - 'John B Sail (The Wreck of John B)'

BRONCHO - 'Sandman'

Babe Rainbow - 'Morning Song'

The Garifuna Collective - 'Wiya Waist'

The Cables - 'Baby Why'

Dan Auerbach - 'Never In My Wildest Dreams'

Outer Banks season 2, episode 2 songs

Eddy Grant - 'Electric Avenue'

Goat - 'Let It Burn'

Allah-Las - 'Don't You Forget It'

Outer Banks season 2 soundtrack: All the songs included in the show. Picture: Netflix

Outer Banks season 2, episode 3 songs

Black Lips - 'Veni Vidi Vici'

Kurt Vile ft. John Prine - 'How Lucky'

Dan Auerbach - 'King Of A One Horse Town'

Dr. Dog - 'Where'd All The Time Go?'

Outer Banks season 2, episode 4 songs

Young The Giant - 'My Body'

Toots & The Maytals - 'Take Me Home Country Roads'

Natural Child - 'Blind Owl Speaks'

M.I.A. - Paper Planes (DFA Remix)

Noonday Devils - 'Stuck'

Willie Griffin - 'I Love You'

Outer Banks season 2, episode 5 songs

Khruangbin & Leon Bridges - ‘Texas Sun’

Gang of Four - ‘Damaged Goods’

Kabanjak - ‘For The Moment’

Magnolian - ‘The Bride & The Bachelor’

Outer Banks season 2, episode 6 songs

Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros - ‘Man On Fire’

Black River Assembly - ‘Blue Intention’

Allah-Las - ‘Catamaran’

Delroy Wilson - ‘Give Love A Try’

Tommy Guerrero - ‘The Gunslinger’

GUM - ‘Airwalkin’’

Blackfoot Gypsies - ‘Pork Rind’

Celeste - ‘Strangers’

Outer Banks season 2, episode 7 songs

Ty Segall - My Lady’s On Fire’

Fleet Foxes - ‘Montezuma’

The xx - ‘Intro’

Natural Child - ‘Out In The Country’

Sonny & the Sunsets - ‘Too Young to Burn’

Gorillaz - ‘Dare’

binki- ‘Heybb!’

Katastro - ‘Under My Tongue’

Outer Banks season 2 soundtracks includes song by Gorillaz, M.I.A and many more. Picture: Netflix

Outer Banks season 2, episode 8 songs

Allah-Las - ‘Raspberry Jam’

Sugar Fed Leopards - ‘Sabina’

Sister John - ‘I’m The One’

The Peace - ‘I Have Got No Money’

Outer Banks season 2, episode 9 songs

FONTAINES D.C. - ‘Boys In The Better Land’

Deeper - ‘Lake Song’

Outer Banks season 2, episode 10 songs