Outer Banks season 2 soundtrack: Every song from the Netflix series

30 July 2021, 08:15

By Katie Louise Smith

What songs are in Outer Banks season 2? Find all the tracks from Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, Celeste, and more right here.

Outer Banks is BACK, baby! Season 2 of the Netflix series is finally back in our lives, and as well as the return of John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), Kiara (Madison Bailey) and JJ (Rudy Pankow), Outer Banks season 2 also sees the return of the absolutely killer OBX soundtrack.

This season, the Pogues' adventures are soundtracked by songs from Black Lips, M.I.A., Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, Celeste, and even Gorillaz, plus many, many more that you'll definitely wanna download after you've binge-watched the whole thing.

To help you out, we've put all the songs in a list right here, organised episode by episode. Did we miss any? Let us know at @popbuzz on Twitter!

What songs are in Outer Banks season 2?

Outer Banks season 2 soundtrack: What songs are played in the show? Picture: Netflix

Outer Banks season 2, episode 1 songs

  • Skinshape - 'Left With A Gun'
  • Lord Cobra - 'Down the River'
  • Greg Humphreys Electric Trio - 'Blood From A Stone'
  • RF Shannon - 'Tooth Ache'
  • Black Lips - 'Bad Kids'
  • Blind Blake & The Royal Victoria Hotel Calypsos - 'John B Sail (The Wreck of John B)'
  • BRONCHO - 'Sandman'
  • Babe Rainbow - 'Morning Song'
  • The Garifuna Collective - 'Wiya Waist'
  • The Cables - 'Baby Why'
  • Dan Auerbach - 'Never In My Wildest Dreams'

Outer Banks season 2, episode 2 songs

  • Eddy Grant - 'Electric Avenue'
  • Goat - 'Let It Burn'
  • Allah-Las - 'Don't You Forget It'
Outer Banks season 2 soundtrack: All the songs included in the show. Picture: Netflix

Outer Banks season 2, episode 3 songs

  • Black Lips - 'Veni Vidi Vici'
  • Kurt Vile ft. John Prine - 'How Lucky'
  • Dan Auerbach - 'King Of A One Horse Town'
  • Dr. Dog - 'Where'd All The Time Go?'

Outer Banks season 2, episode 4 songs

  • Young The Giant - 'My Body'
  • Toots & The Maytals - 'Take Me Home Country Roads'
  • Natural Child - 'Blind Owl Speaks'
  • M.I.A. - Paper Planes (DFA Remix)
  • Noonday Devils - 'Stuck'
  • Willie Griffin - 'I Love You'

Outer Banks season 2, episode 5 songs

  • Khruangbin & Leon Bridges - ‘Texas Sun’
  • Gang of Four - ‘Damaged Goods’
  • Kabanjak - ‘For The Moment’
  • Magnolian - ‘The Bride & The Bachelor’

Outer Banks season 2, episode 6 songs

  • Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros - ‘Man On Fire’
  • Black River Assembly - ‘Blue Intention’
  • Allah-Las - ‘Catamaran’
  • Delroy Wilson - ‘Give Love A Try’
  • Tommy Guerrero - ‘The Gunslinger’
  • GUM - ‘Airwalkin’’
  • Blackfoot Gypsies - ‘Pork Rind’
  • Celeste - ‘Strangers’

Outer Banks season 2, episode 7 songs

  • Ty Segall - My Lady’s On Fire’
  • Fleet Foxes - ‘Montezuma’
  • The xx - ‘Intro’
  • Natural Child - ‘Out In The Country’
  • Sonny & the Sunsets - ‘Too Young to Burn’
  • Gorillaz - ‘Dare’
  • binki- ‘Heybb!’
  • Katastro - ‘Under My Tongue’
Outer Banks season 2 soundtracks includes song by Gorillaz, M.I.A and many more. Picture: Netflix

Outer Banks season 2, episode 8 songs

  • Allah-Las - ‘Raspberry Jam’
  • Sugar Fed Leopards - ‘Sabina’
  • Sister John - ‘I’m The One’
  • The Peace - ‘I Have Got No Money’

Outer Banks season 2, episode 9 songs

  • FONTAINES D.C. - ‘Boys In The Better Land’
  • Deeper - ‘Lake Song’

Outer Banks season 2, episode 10 songs

  • Umalali - ‘Mérua’
  • Black River Assembly - ‘Legalize’

