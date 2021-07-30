Outer Banks season 2 soundtrack: Every song from the Netflix series
What songs are in Outer Banks season 2? Find all the tracks from Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, Celeste, and more right here.
Outer Banks is BACK, baby! Season 2 of the Netflix series is finally back in our lives, and as well as the return of John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), Kiara (Madison Bailey) and JJ (Rudy Pankow), Outer Banks season 2 also sees the return of the absolutely killer OBX soundtrack.
This season, the Pogues' adventures are soundtracked by songs from Black Lips, M.I.A., Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, Celeste, and even Gorillaz, plus many, many more that you'll definitely wanna download after you've binge-watched the whole thing.
To help you out, we've put all the songs in a list right here, organised episode by episode. Did we miss any? Let us know at @popbuzz on Twitter!
What songs are in Outer Banks season 2?
Outer Banks season 2, episode 1 songs
- Skinshape - 'Left With A Gun'
- Lord Cobra - 'Down the River'
- Greg Humphreys Electric Trio - 'Blood From A Stone'
- RF Shannon - 'Tooth Ache'
- Black Lips - 'Bad Kids'
- Blind Blake & The Royal Victoria Hotel Calypsos - 'John B Sail (The Wreck of John B)'
- BRONCHO - 'Sandman'
- Babe Rainbow - 'Morning Song'
- The Garifuna Collective - 'Wiya Waist'
- The Cables - 'Baby Why'
- Dan Auerbach - 'Never In My Wildest Dreams'
Outer Banks season 2, episode 2 songs
- Eddy Grant - 'Electric Avenue'
- Goat - 'Let It Burn'
- Allah-Las - 'Don't You Forget It'
Outer Banks season 2, episode 3 songs
- Black Lips - 'Veni Vidi Vici'
- Kurt Vile ft. John Prine - 'How Lucky'
- Dan Auerbach - 'King Of A One Horse Town'
- Dr. Dog - 'Where'd All The Time Go?'
Outer Banks season 2, episode 4 songs
- Young The Giant - 'My Body'
- Toots & The Maytals - 'Take Me Home Country Roads'
- Natural Child - 'Blind Owl Speaks'
- M.I.A. - Paper Planes (DFA Remix)
- Noonday Devils - 'Stuck'
- Willie Griffin - 'I Love You'
Outer Banks season 2, episode 5 songs
- Khruangbin & Leon Bridges - ‘Texas Sun’
- Gang of Four - ‘Damaged Goods’
- Kabanjak - ‘For The Moment’
- Magnolian - ‘The Bride & The Bachelor’
Outer Banks season 2, episode 6 songs
- Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros - ‘Man On Fire’
- Black River Assembly - ‘Blue Intention’
- Allah-Las - ‘Catamaran’
- Delroy Wilson - ‘Give Love A Try’
- Tommy Guerrero - ‘The Gunslinger’
- GUM - ‘Airwalkin’’
- Blackfoot Gypsies - ‘Pork Rind’
- Celeste - ‘Strangers’
Outer Banks season 2, episode 7 songs
- Ty Segall - My Lady’s On Fire’
- Fleet Foxes - ‘Montezuma’
- The xx - ‘Intro’
- Natural Child - ‘Out In The Country’
- Sonny & the Sunsets - ‘Too Young to Burn’
- Gorillaz - ‘Dare’
- binki- ‘Heybb!’
- Katastro - ‘Under My Tongue’
Outer Banks season 2, episode 8 songs
- Allah-Las - ‘Raspberry Jam’
- Sugar Fed Leopards - ‘Sabina’
- Sister John - ‘I’m The One’
- The Peace - ‘I Have Got No Money’
Outer Banks season 2, episode 9 songs
- FONTAINES D.C. - ‘Boys In The Better Land’
- Deeper - ‘Lake Song’
Outer Banks season 2, episode 10 songs
- Umalali - ‘Mérua’
- Black River Assembly - ‘Legalize’