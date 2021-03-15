Outer Banks season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers and news

By Katie Louise Smith

Will there be an Outer Banks season 2? Here's everything we know...

Outer Banks season 2? It's happening! The second season of Netflix's teen drama is well underway but when will it be released?

The show follows a group of teens called the Pogues, as they attempt to locate treasure left behind by ringleader John B's father. From intense boat chases and sweaty summer shenanigans (it's like Spring Breakers, The Society and The O.C. rolled into one), Outer Banks is one to watch.

READ MORE: Outer Banks creator reveals the show could run for 4 seasons

If you haven't watched season one yet, don't read any further (!!) because we're about to discuss the possibilities of Outer Banks season 2 and what will happen to John B, Sarah, JJ, Pope, Kiara and Topper in the next season.

Thankfully, Outer Banks season 2 has already been given the go ahead, and some details of the plot have been revealed. Here's everything we know about Outer Banks season 2...

Outer Banks season 2: When is it coming to Netflix? Picture: Netflix

Will there be an Outer Banks season 2? Has it been renewed?

Yes! Back in July 2020, Netflix renewed the show for a second season.

The good news is that the creators had already started writing season 2. Co-creator Jonas Pate revealed that they were given the green light to start writing the next season before season 1 was released on the streamer.

When will Outer Banks season 2 be released on Netflix?

According to Chase Stokes' Instagram account, season 1 started filming in April 2019 and wrapped in October 2019. The show then aired in April 2020. If season 2 follows the same production schedule, we could expect a new season at some point in 2021.

Filming on season 2 started in September 2020. In March 2021, the cast headed to Barbados to start filming in the Caribbean.

me and my frans are back to make a tv show again. we’re excited. hope u guys are too pic.twitter.com/LHQoSM6jBP — Chase Stokes (@hichasestokes) September 4, 2020

Outer Banks season 2 cast: Who will return?

Thankfully, after a dramatic season finale, all our Pogues will return in season 2. Chase Stokes (John B), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Austin North (Topper), Rudy Pankow (JJ) and Jonathan Daviss (Pope) will hopefully be back for more mystery, as well as Madelyn Cline who plays Sarah Cameron, one of the Kooks.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pate also confirmed that Drew Starkey, who plays Sarah's brother Rafe and Austin North, who plays Sarah's ex-boyfriend Topper will also play bigger roles. Charles Esten will also return as Ward Cameron.

New characters will also be expected to join. Elizabeth Mitchell (LOST, Once Upon A Time) will play Limbrey, "a compelling woman with a level of toxicity and menace underneath her seemingly courteous ways."

Outer Banks season 2 plot: What will happen?

After the events of the final episode of season 1, John B and Sarah are (miraculously) on their way to the Bahamas, while everyone back in the OBX thinks they got caught in the hurricane and died.

Season 2 will pick up soon after we left off, with John B and Sarah's storyline revolving around the Bahamas, and whether or not they'll a) locate the gold and b) make it back to the OBX.

While revealing that he was working on writing season 2 already, Pate teased that we'll spend a few episodes with John B. (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) in the Bahamas, before bringing it back to the Outer Banks, to reunite with the Pogues.

"The Pogues think that John B. and Sarah are dead," said Pate, "so we realized that that gave us some dramatic possibilities that we could explore before we get them all reunited. We love that part of the show, having the Pogues together. That's when we feel like this show is working the best."