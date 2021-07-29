Outer Banks season 2 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

Outer Banks season 2 comes out on Friday July 30th on Netflix. Here's the exact time it's released in your country.

Look alive, Pogues! Outer Banks season 2 is now hours away from hitting our Netflix accounts, and we're so close to finding out what happened to John B and Sarah Cameron after the bombshell ending of season 1.

Outer Banks season 2 will pick up exactly where the first season left off; John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) are on the way to the Bahamas, and everyone else back in the OBX believes them to be dead. Thanks to the trailer, we already know this season will be dramatic, intense and explosive... with new and old characters causing even more trouble for our Pogues.

But what time does Outer Banks season 2 come out on Netflix?

As always, Netflix will be releasing Outer Banks season 2 based on the time at their headquarters in California. New TV shows almost always drop at midnight, Pacific Time (PT), which means the time it'll appear on your Netflix account depends on where you live.

What time does Outer Banks season 2 come out?

Outer Banks season 2 release times: Here's what time it comes out in your country

Outer Banks season 2 will be released on Friday July 30th, with the exact time depending on where you live in the world. As mentioned above, the usual Netflix 12AM PT release time will correspond with the time in your country. Find the release times for a handful of major time zones below.

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

For the full list of cities across the world, find your exact release time here.

Where can I watch Outer Banks season 2 online?

Outer Banks is a Netflix series so the only place you'll be able to watch it is on Netflix. It will not be available to stream on any other streaming service. So, if you're desperate to see what happens to the Pogues, and whether or not John B and Sarah Cameron make it out of the Bahamas and back to the Outer Banks alive, you'll have to sign yourself up!

Outer Banks season 2 plot: What will happen?

Based on the trailers, it looks like Outer Banks will pick up where season 1 ended: With John B and Sarah Cameron on the way to the Bahamas and everyone else back in the Outer Banks believing that they're dead.

John B and Sarah are now fugitives, on the run, in a country they don't know that well. Ward Cameron is still on his bullshit, with Rafe following in his footsteps. And as for Pope, JJ and Kie, they seem to be dealing with their own drama back in the OBX.

Pope gets tied up with with new character Limbrey. It appears she is in search of another hidden treasure, one that has to do with a hidden key.

Eventually, John B and Sarah are reunited with Pope, JJ and Kie, as they discover a hidden map of the entire island, which will no doubt unveil some huge hidden OBX secrets.

Who are the new characters in Outer Banks season 2?

Outer Banks season 2 will introduce a handful of new characters that will play huge parts in the mystery surrounding the season.

Elizabeth Mitchell (LOST, Once Upon A Time) will play Limbrey, "a long-time Charleston native; a compelling woman with a level of toxicity and menace underneath her seemingly courteous ways." Limbrey appears to be part of Pope's storyline this season, and she is in search of something very valuable.

Carlacia Grant will play Cleo, "a Nassau girl, a formidable artful dodger, whose world collides with the Pogues." Only a short clip of Cleo can be seen in the trailer so far, but it seems like she will play into John B and Sarah's time in Nassau.

