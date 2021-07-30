Who dies in Outer Banks season 2?

A list of everyone who dies – and very nearly almost dies! – in Outer Banks season 2.

From the very second Outer Banks season 2 begins, the show doesn't even give us a moment to breathe before hitting us with some absolutely explosive moments. (Literally... if you know, you know 👀)

With the battle for the gold heating up and getting more and more dangerous, fans were already expecting this season to be intense based on the trailer – and they were not wrong! With the deadly Ward and Rafe Cameron still walking free, and new villains being introduced, Outer Banks season 2 saw a handful of on-screen deaths.

In case you needed a recap, here are the characters that died – and very nearly almost died – in Outer Banks season 2.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Outer Banks season 2 – obviously! Don't scroll ahead if you haven't seen the full season!

Who dies in Outer Banks season 2?

Outer Banks: Who dies in season 2? Picture: Netflix

Which characters die in Outer Banks season 2?

Gavin

In episode 1, the Pogues manage to track down the pilot of Ward Cameron's plane that took off with the gold at the end of season 1. Gavin contacts Ward and attempts to blackmail him because a) people now know he was a witness, and b) he has the gun that Rafe used to kill Peterkin. Ward beats Gavin up in order to take the murder weapon and ends up shooting him point-blank in the process. Ward then gets rid of Gavin's body, leaving no evidence at the scene of the murder.

Renfield

After managing to steal the Cross of Santo Domingo, Renfield and Rafe bring the treasure to Limbrey in a warehouse. Limbrey then shoots and kills her half-brother after he pushes her to the floor and attempts to take off with the half-a-billion dollar Cross.

Does Renfield die in Outer Banks season 2? Picture: Netflix

Does Sarah die in Outer Banks season 2?

At the end of episode 2, Sarah Cameron is shot by her brother Rafe after a standoff in the Bahamas. In episode 3, John B brings her to a doctor in Nassau, who attempts to stop the bleeding and save her life.

However, Sarah's condition rapidly deteriorates. Sarah loses consciousness shortly after arriving at the doctor's house. As she begins to flatline, John B gives her CPR in an attempt to bring her back but the doctor says there's nothing else he can do. The doctor leaves John B alone, trying to revive Sarah's lifeless body.

But after a really really intense few minutes, Sarah's heartbeat returns and she eventually wakes back up.

Does JJ die in Outer Banks season 2?

JJ manages to get himself in all kinds of dangerous situations in season 2, but things get serious in the final episode of the season.

As the Pogues attempt to steal the Cross of Santo Domingo and escape from the cargo ship, JJ and Kie get into a fight with a crew member. In an attempt to save Kie from getting her head chopped off by a massive knife, JJ attacks the guy but ends up getting smacked in the face. He falls over the side of the boat, face down and unconscious, into the ocean.

Kie jumps in immediately after him and keeps him afloat until the others come back with the boat. They manage to drag him on board, where he remains unconscious with a huge injury to his head. After a few minutes, JJ eventually comes back around, coughing up the water in his lungs.

Does Ward Cameron die in Outer Banks season 2?

One of the big shockers in Outer Banks season 2 is all thanks to Ward Cameron. In episode 6, Ward realises there's no way to escape his crimes and decides to end it once and for all.

After a warrant for Ward's arrest is issued, he leads the police to Tannyhill where they find him out on him boat in the water. He admits to all of it, but before he can be arrested, Ward disappears into the boat and blows it up in front of everyone on the dock - including Sarah.

Does Ward Cameron die in Outer Banks season 2? Picture: Netflix

In episode 9, it is revealed that Ward faked his death to avoid arrest. He is on a cargo ship, alongside Rose, Rafe, Wheezie and Sarah (who was drugged), heading to an island off Guadeloupe with the gold in tow. It turns out that he had timed the explosion so that he could jump off the boat with his scuba gear before it blew him up.

Later in the episode, John B gets into a fight with Ward, who ends up falling backwards and hitting his head on the steel edge of the cargo ship. John B goes to throw Ward overboard to die, just as Ward did to John B’s father, but he ultimately decides against it. Later in the episode, we find out that Ward is stable and is recovering from the injury.

