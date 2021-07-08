Outer Banks X Volcom's clothing collection just dropped and you'll want all of it

By Katie Louise Smith

Time to live your best Pogue life with Volcom's new Outer Banks apparel collection. Here's where to buy it.

Ahead of the highly anticipated release of Outer Banks season 2 on Netflix, fashion brand Volcom has unveiled an Outer Banks inspired line of clothing that fans of the series are gonna wanna get their hands on ASAP.

The huge collection, which features several different designs including some with direct references to the series, is available to buy online at Volcom.com and in stores right now.

The Volcom X Outer Banks collection, appropriately titled 'Have a Good Time All The Time', includes a variety of different t-shirts, sweaters, two-piece co-ords, hats, shirts and backpacks. And we don't know about you, but we needed that 'P4L' sweater in our wardrobes like, yesterday.

Volcom x Outer Banks collection: Where to buy, price and the best items. Picture: Netflix, Volcom.com

Speaking about the collection, Volcom CMO Ryan Immegart said: "Working closely with Netflix and Outer Banks we were able to get a preview of the storyline, evolution of characters and their ride-or-die friendships that inspired us to create bespoke designs that capture exciting and emotional moments of the new season."

Volcom X Outer Banks collection features Pogue Life t-shirts. Picture: Volcom.com

The collection features a mix of men’s, women’s and gender-neutral items. There's graphic tees with 'Pogue Life', 'Kook Princess' and 'Free John B' slogans on them. There's tie-dye co-ord sets that'll help you channel your inner Kie. There's also tees and hats that feature the iconic Outer Banks sign as well as the Kildare Island Surfboard Co. logo.

Where to buy Sarah Cameron's green floral print shirt in Outer Banks 2? Picture: Volcom.com, Netflix

There's also the 'OBX Your BF's Shirt' with the exact same green floral print pattern that John B and Sarah Cameron have both worn in season 1 and season 2, and the Tiger print design seen on John B's shirt in the season 1 promotional pictures. Although, instead of yellow, this one is in a pale blue.

Where to buy John B's Tiger print shirt from Outer Banks? Picture: Netflix, Volcom.com

The prices of the collection range from $22 to $55 (£33 to £70), with the basic tees and hats in the lower end of the price range, and the sweaters and backpacks at the higher end.

Outer Banks season 2 is released on July 30th. For all the latest news, updates and spoilers on the season, head over here.