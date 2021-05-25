RuPaul's Drag Race International All Stars: All the queens rumoured to be in the cast

By Jazmin Duribe

Everything you need to know about RuPaul's Drag Race International All Stars.

RuPaul's Drag Race has spawned countless spin-offs in its 12-year herstory. But the latest rumoured branch of the franchise might be the best yet – RuPaul's Drag Race International All Stars.

Picture this: Queens from all over the world all plonked in one werkroom?! Think of the glam, the one-liners, the chaos!? Well, a number of former Drag Race contestants recently disappeared from social media, fuelling the fire that we could potentially be getting the Drag Race crossover we deserve.

Sadly, nothing has actually been confirmed yet but Michelle Visage is definitely down for the idea. When asked about if she would like to see an international version of All Stars at some point in an interview with Radio Times, she said: "That would be a fun idea. I mean I feel like we should get some more countries under our belt but there are more popping up. We've got Drag Race España and obviously Down Under so that would be fun. Good idea – I'll have to pass it on." Here's what we know about RuPaul's Drag Race International All Stars so far…

All the drag queens rumoured to be in International All Stars. Picture: BBC, World of Wonder

Who will be in the RuPaul's Drag Race International All Stars cast?

Baga Chipz (UK)

Baga Chipz came third on Drag Race UK Season 1. There's been consistent rumours that she would be on the international version of Drag Race and she was inactive on both Instagram and Twitter from March 16 – around the time it was rumoured to have started filming.

Blu Hydrangea (UK)

Blu Hydrangea placed fifth on Drag Race UK Season 1. She's rumoured to be joining the cast of Drag Race International and, like Baga Chipz, she was also radio silent on Instagram and Twitter from March 16.

Cheryl Hole (UK)

Cheryl Hole placed fourth on Drag Race UK Season 1. There have been consistent rumours that Cheryl would be in Drag Race International and she went on a Instagram and Twitter hiatus from March 16 too.

Janey Jacké (Holland)

Janey Jacké placed fourth on Drag Race Holland Season 1. Janey is rumoured to starring in Drag Race International. Again, she was inactive on social media from March 16.

Jimbo (Canada)

Jimbo placed fourth on Drag Race Canada Season 1. Jimbo is rumoured to be a contestant on Drag Race International. And, you guessed it, she was inactive on social media from March 16.

Jujubee (US)

Jujubee placed fourth on Drag Race Season 2. She also competed in All Stars 1 (coming in third/fourth) and All Stars 5 (coming in second/third). She was also inactive on social media from March 16. And, if the casting rumours are true, Jujubee would be the first queen to compete on three different All Stars seasons.

Lemon (Canada)

Lemon placed fifth on Drag Race Canada Season 1. There have been rumours she could be cast in Drag Race International All Stars. She was inactive on Instagram and Twitter from March 16.

Monique Heart (US)

Monique Heart placed eight on Drag Race Season 10. She later returned for All Stars 4 and came in third/fourth place. Monique was also inactive on social media from March 16.

Pangina Heals (Thailand)

Pangina Heals was actually a co-host on Drag Race Thailand Season 1 and 2. There have been rumours Pangina will compete in Drag Race International because as well as being inactive on social media from March 16, she also House of Heals pre-opening party on March 25. If so, she would be the first queen who was not a contestant on a regular series compete on an All Stars series.

When will RuPaul's Drag Race International All Stars be released?

If rumours are true, filming for RuPaul's Drag Race International All Stars took place around March 2021. We can only imagine that an official announcement will be coming soon, but until then we don't know when it'll be released.

Who will be the guest judges on RuPaul's Drag Race International All Stars?

Because RuPaul's Drag Race International All Stars hasn't actually been confirmed there's no details on who will be guest star on the show. However, we can only assume that RuPaul and Michelle Visage will be at the helm as usual.