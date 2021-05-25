RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3: Release date, rumoured cast and guest judges

By Katie Louise Smith

From the release date to the rumoured queens and guest judges, here's everything we know so far

It's barely been six months since we had to say goodbye to RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2 and we're already gagging for another round. Thankfully, it doesn't look like we'll have to wait too long for the next group of UK queens to hit our screens.

Drag Race UK season 2 was a triumph in so many ways, and alongside the first season, it has well and truly cemented itself as one of the strongest and most entertaining competitions in the Drag Race universe. Season 3 is set to return to BBC Three at some point in 2021 and while details are scarce, some tea is starting to trickle in.

Here's everything we know so far about RuPaul's Drag Race season 3, from the release date to the rumoured cast and guest judges. In the immortal words of Tayce, "wakey wakey eggs and fucking bakey, let's gooo!"

Drag Race UK season 3: Rumoured queens and guest judges. Picture: BBC Three

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3 release date: When does it start?

There is currently no confirmed release date for Drag Race UK season 3 just yet, but the rumoured filming dates could hint at when we can expect to see it back on our screens.

Filming for the third season has already reportedly finished, with the competition taking place from mid-February to mid-March 2021. That means we could probably see Drag Race UK season 3 hit our screens before the end of 2021.

Who are the guest judges for Drag Race UK season 3?

As always, RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr will all be returning to the judging panel for season 3.

So far, no guest judges have been confirmed, but there's plenty of rumours and reports circulating on the internet.

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock is rumoured to be a guest judge on season 3, following her bandmate Jade Thirlwall's turn in the guest judge seat in season 1.

The latest reports also suggest that the legendary Sir Elton John will be appearing on the new season, via video link due to COVID-19 precautions. An insider reportedly told the Daily Star: “Elton is a massive fan of RuPaul and the show, so he was keen to be part of the new season."

With celebrities like Elizabeth Hurley, Lorraine Kelly, Dawn French, Geri Halliwell, Maya Jama, Maisie Williams and Andrew Garfield all previously appearing as guest judges, expect the batch of judges and guest stars for season 3 to be even more exciting!

WARNING: Possible spoilers ahead for the rumoured cast of Drag Race UK season 3

Who are the rumoured queens for Drag Race UK season 3?

Well, no names have been confirmed yet but we may already know at least one cast member for the third season of the show: Veronica Green.

After sadly dropping out of season 2 due to contracting COVID-19, Veronica was offered a chance to come back and compete in the next season. Speaking to PopBuzz after her elimination in February 2021 however, Veronica revealed that she had yet to decide if she would take up the offer, saying: "My Drag Race journey isn't over but I haven't formally made my decision yet."

Fans have also speculated on the queens for the upcoming season based on their lack of social media activity over the time period in which the show was reportedly being filmed. Some of the rumoured queens include: Anubis Finch, Charity Case, Ella Vaday and Choriza May.

But all of that won't be confirmed until the big ruveal happens nearer the time.

