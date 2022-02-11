RuPaul's Drag Race star Bosco reveals she's a transgender woman

By Jazmin Duribe

"I'm trans, my pronouns out of drag are she/they. I'm the happiest I've ever been."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

RuPaul's Drag Race star Bosco has come out as a transgender woman.

Bosco, who is on the current season, is the third season 14 queen to be openly trans. Kerri Colby and Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté are both trans women too.

On Thursday (Feb 10), Bosco made the announcement on her Instagram page. She wrote: "I'm by default a very private person but it would feel silly to not talk about this while I have this platform. After filming wrapped this summer, I began focusing on figuring out what medical transitioning would look like for me.

READ MORE: Drag Race UK's Blu Hydrangea confirms pronouns after opening up about their gender identity

Bosco. Picture: World of Wonder, @hereisbosco via Instagram

"I started HRT (hormone replacement theory) after getting back from Drag Race. I also plan to start exploring some surgical options in the near future."

Bosco said that she had been thinking about transitioning for over 10 years but only now is in the financial position to do so. She added: "I've spent my adult life working in the food industry and have never felt financially secure enough to start this process. Honestly, I was also just flat out terrified of how I'd be treated. I still am.

"I'm now in a place where I'm surrounded by love and support. Love from my heaven sent boyfriend, stunning peers, and incredible friends. I'm not quite where I was to be yet, but I'm starting to see her peak through more and more."

Bosco finished her statement by confirming her pronouns. She continued: "I'm trans, my pronouns out of drag are she/they. I'm the happiest I've ever been. Love Bosco and her AAA sized titties."

Bosco received supportive messages from several other season 14 queens, who commended her for the post.

Congratulations Bosco!