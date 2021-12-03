RuPaul's Drag Race has cast its first cishet queen in season 14.

RuPaul's Drag Race casts first cishet queen Maddy Morphosis in season 14

By Jazmin Duribe

Racers! Start your engines. The Drag Race season 14 cast has been ru-vealed…

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 will include its first cisgender heterosexual queen in the show's herstory.

The upcoming season is due to air on January 8th. 14 contestants will battle it out to win a cash prize of $100,000 and the coveted title of America's Next Drag Superstar.

On Thursday (Dec 2), Drag Race season 13 winner Symone announced the cast for the 14th season in a Meet The Queens reveal. And, it's safe to say that all eyes were immediately on Maddy Morphosis.

Maddy Morphosis, who hails from Fayetteville, Arkansas, describes herself as a comedy queen and will be the first-ever cisgender, heterosexual queen (Cisgender means that you identify with the gender that corresponds with the sex you're assigned at birth.)

Maddy's description reads: "This small-town camp and comedy queen is ready for her big stage debut. As the first heterosexual queen on Drag Race, Maddy’s quirky performances set her apart from the pack and she’s here to prove she can perform with the best of them."

Here's the reaction to Drag Race including its first cisgender and heterosexual queen.

Yes, Drag is for everyone.

But not me seeing this exact quote though:

‘Any cis man being cast I can allow but I still draw the line at a cis women doing drag’.



Behave yourself — Victoria Scone BLACK TRANS LIVES STILL MATTER (@VictoriaScone) December 3, 2021

All I'll say is that Maddy better NOT do a tearful confessional about not being accepted by the community or how the girls hate her, and the judges better not call her a "trailblazer" for doing drag as a straight dude because that would be really very awkward and so wrong. https://t.co/Z9QcJOXCia — Vanessa Clark (@FoxxyGlamKitty) December 3, 2021

Y'all bitches who don't do drag need to shut the fuck up!

Drag is Drag regardless of sexuality, gender, or skin color

Drag is art open to everybody and Maddy Morphosis has SICKENING Drag that shouldn't be placed in a box because they're straight #dragrace pic.twitter.com/KpuPjHlSXn — R and 99 Others (@TheatricallyR) December 3, 2021

All I'm saying is that there should have been at least two hundred more queer women on drag race before a straight man. — Full Blown Father (he/him) (@FullBlownFather) December 3, 2021

Just found out there’s a straight guy on drag race #rupaulsdragrace pic.twitter.com/0kHc9ULfPP — Ken Tucky (@ken_tuc) December 3, 2021

Idc if drag is for everyone. They can do it without taking opportunities from Queer/Trans people of color. This is when gatekeeping is necessary. Cis Hetero men don't need uplifting in Queer spaces. Thats who we need protection from. #DragRace pic.twitter.com/RcmkdFeePs — Me I Am Billie Frank (@IndigenousInLA) December 3, 2021

A straight man on Drag Race??? pic.twitter.com/YFBLHZwzQV — Fabian Andrés ✨ (@alwaysfabian) December 3, 2021

Big day for heterosexuals everywhere! And tomorrow, and the day after, and the day after, and the https://t.co/jSPaSl8spl — Em (A7 arc) (@boan_bone) December 3, 2021

Since Drag Race first burst onto our screens in 2009, it has been celebrated for bringing openly queer people and the art of drag to the mainstream. At first, the show only included gay men but it has evolved over the years to include non-binary and transgender contestants.

The third season of Drag Race UK included the franchise's first cisgender woman, Victoria Scone, who identifies as a lesbian. Then, in the most recent season of Drag Race All Stars, Kylie Sonique Love became the first trans woman to be crowned on the American version of the show, while Angele Anang was the first trans woman to win on any of the Drag Race shows when she snatched the crown on Drag Race Thailand season two in 2019.

Season 1 of Drag Race UK also featured the first bisexual contestant, Scaredy Kat, who had a girlfriend whilst on the show. Meanwhile, season 13 of Drag Race also featured its first trans male contestant, Gottmik, who identifies as pansexual.

