RuPaul's Drag Race casts first cishet queen Maddy Morphosis in season 14

3 December 2021, 11:59 | Updated: 3 December 2021, 15:46

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Racers! Start your engines. The Drag Race season 14 cast has been ru-vealed…

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 will include its first cisgender heterosexual queen in the show's herstory.

The upcoming season is due to air on January 8th. 14 contestants will battle it out to win a cash prize of $100,000 and the coveted title of America's Next Drag Superstar.

On Thursday (Dec 2), Drag Race season 13 winner Symone announced the cast for the 14th season in a Meet The Queens reveal. And, it's safe to say that all eyes were immediately on Maddy Morphosis.

Maddy Morphosis, who hails from Fayetteville, Arkansas, describes herself as a comedy queen and will be the first-ever cisgender, heterosexual queen (Cisgender means that you identify with the gender that corresponds with the sex you're assigned at birth.)

READ MORE: RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 will not air on Netflix in the UK

RuPaul's Drag Race has cast its first cishet queen in season 14.
RuPaul's Drag Race has cast its first cishet queen in season 14. Picture: World of Wonder, @maddymorphosis via Instagram

Maddy's description reads: "This small-town camp and comedy queen is ready for her big stage debut. As the first heterosexual queen on Drag Race, Maddy’s quirky performances set her apart from the pack and she’s here to prove she can perform with the best of them."

Here's the reaction to Drag Race including its first cisgender and heterosexual queen.

Since Drag Race first burst onto our screens in 2009, it has been celebrated for bringing openly queer people and the art of drag to the mainstream. At first, the show only included gay men but it has evolved over the years to include non-binary and transgender contestants.

The third season of Drag Race UK included the franchise's first cisgender woman, Victoria Scone, who identifies as a lesbian. Then, in the most recent season of Drag Race All Stars, Kylie Sonique Love became the first trans woman to be crowned on the American version of the show, while Angele Anang was the first trans woman to win on any of the Drag Race shows when she snatched the crown on Drag Race Thailand season two in 2019.

Season 1 of Drag Race UK also featured the first bisexual contestant, Scaredy Kat, who had a girlfriend whilst on the show. Meanwhile, season 13 of Drag Race also featured its first trans male contestant, Gottmik, who identifies as pansexual.

