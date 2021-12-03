RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 will not air on Netflix in the UK

By Woodrow Whyte

Drag Race is sashaying away from Netflix

Get ready to start your engines as RuPaul's Drag Race will return for its 14th season in the new year to crown its next drag superstar.

Yesterday, production company World of Wonder revealed the 14 fierce and fabulous drag queens that will try to impress the judges and snatch the crown with their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent.

And for the first time in Drag Race herstory, the series will stream exclusively on World of Wonder’s own streaming platform, WOW Presents Plus here in the UK.

A rep for WoW confirmed to PopBuzz that the show will definitely not be airing on Netflix in the UK, as it has done for several seasons in the past.

Instead, subscribers of WOW Presents Plus will be treated to new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race weekly every Thursday, immediately followed by episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14. Picture: World of Wonder

What date does RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 air in the UK?

The show will be available on January 8th, which is a Saturday.

What time will Drag Race season 14 episodes be available to watch?

For the first time in Drag Race herstory, the episodes in the UK will air at the same time as the US. That means that episodes of season 14 will be available at 4am GMT, so set your alarm nice and early squirrel friends.

Who are the Drag Race season 14 queens?

There will be 14 queens competing for the crown: Alyssa Hunter, Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Bosco, Daya Betty, Deja Skye, Jasmin Kennedie, Jorgeous, June Jambalaya, Kerri Colby, Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté, Lady Camden, Maddy Morphosis, Orion Story and Willow Pill.

Here are the queens of Drag Race season 14 Alyssa Hunter Drag Race season 14. Picture: World of Wonder Angeria Paris VanMichaels Drag Race season 14. Picture: World of Wonder Bosco Drag Race season 14. Picture: World of Wonder Daya Betty Drag Race season 14. Picture: World of Wonder Jasmine Kennedie Drag Race season 14. Picture: World of Wonder Jorgeous Drag Race season 14. Picture: World of Wonder June Jambalaya Drag Race season 14. Picture: World of Wonder Kerri Colby Drag Race season 14. Picture: World of Wonder Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté Drag Race season 14. Picture: World of Wonder Lady Camden Drag Race season 14. Picture: World of Wonder Maddy Morphosis Drag Race season 14. Picture: World of Wonder Orion Story Drag Race season 14. Picture: World of Wonder Willow Pill Drag Race season 14. Picture: World of Wonder

Some notable names in the cast include Yvie Oddly's drag sister Willow Pill, while Daya Betty is part of the House of Methyd, and Maddy Morphosis is the first cisgender heterosexual male queen to take part in the show.

Fans are all that pleased that the show won't be returning to Netflix.

Drag Race coming off Netflix means it'll likely be crickets for s14 in the U.K. — Joe 🥤 (@JoePassmore) December 3, 2021

So is drag race coming off Netflix UK 😲 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/W9EEvQMYg9 — Natasha (@Blockbustargirl) December 3, 2021

Big big shame that Drag Race USA will not be on @NetflixUK for UK viewers. Shortsighted decision which ultimately will mean less viewers than if it was on Netflix! — Ph1l1p (@philipfolop) December 3, 2021

Just found out Drag Race won't be on UK Netflix anymore starting next season... pic.twitter.com/UDmdVysdzP — Kieran (@gardenofIipa) December 3, 2021

Drag race S14 isn’t isn’t going to be on Netflix. I feel for those queens because I just know UK viewing figures will be low.



I’m not paying for another streaming service and I’m sure it’s the same for a lot of others. — the book bitch (@the_book_bitch) December 3, 2021

Well, we can't wait to see how this one turns out.

