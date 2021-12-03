RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 will not air on Netflix in the UK

3 December 2021, 11:58 | Updated: 3 December 2021, 15:45

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

Drag Race is sashaying away from Netflix

Get ready to start your engines as RuPaul's Drag Race will return for its 14th season in the new year to crown its next drag superstar.

Yesterday, production company World of Wonder revealed the 14 fierce and fabulous drag queens that will try to impress the judges and snatch the crown with their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent.

And for the first time in Drag Race herstory, the series will stream exclusively on World of Wonder’s own streaming platform, WOW Presents Plus here in the UK.

READ MORE: RuPaul's Drag Race casts first cishet queen Maddy Morphosis in season 14

A rep for WoW confirmed to PopBuzz that the show will definitely not be airing on Netflix in the UK, as it has done for several seasons in the past.

Instead, subscribers of WOW Presents Plus will be treated to new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race weekly every Thursday, immediately followed by episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.

READ MORE: Drag Race UK's Anubis voted Miss Congeniality by the season 3 queens

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14
RuPaul's Drag Race season 14. Picture: World of Wonder

What date does RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 air in the UK?

The show will be available on January 8th, which is a Saturday.

What time will Drag Race season 14 episodes be available to watch?

For the first time in Drag Race herstory, the episodes in the UK will air at the same time as the US. That means that episodes of season 14 will be available at 4am GMT, so set your alarm nice and early squirrel friends.

Who are the Drag Race season 14 queens?

There will be 14 queens competing for the crown: Alyssa Hunter, Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Bosco, Daya Betty, Deja Skye, Jasmin Kennedie, Jorgeous, June Jambalaya, Kerri Colby, Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté, Lady Camden, Maddy Morphosis, Orion Story and Willow Pill.

  1. Here are the queens of Drag Race season 14

    Alyssa Hunter Drag Race season 14
    Alyssa Hunter Drag Race season 14. Picture: World of Wonder
    Angeria Paris VanMichaels Drag Race season 14
    Angeria Paris VanMichaels Drag Race season 14. Picture: World of Wonder
    Bosco Drag Race season 14
    Bosco Drag Race season 14. Picture: World of Wonder
    Daya Betty Drag Race season 14
    Daya Betty Drag Race season 14. Picture: World of Wonder
    Jasmine Kennedie Drag Race season 14
    Jasmine Kennedie Drag Race season 14. Picture: World of Wonder
    Jorgeous Drag Race season 14
    Jorgeous Drag Race season 14. Picture: World of Wonder
    June Jambalaya Drag Race season 14
    June Jambalaya Drag Race season 14. Picture: World of Wonder
    Kerri Colby Drag Race season 14
    Kerri Colby Drag Race season 14. Picture: World of Wonder
    Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté Drag Race season 14
    Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté Drag Race season 14. Picture: World of Wonder
    Lady Camden Drag Race season 14
    Lady Camden Drag Race season 14. Picture: World of Wonder
    Maddy Morphosis Drag Race season 14
    Maddy Morphosis Drag Race season 14. Picture: World of Wonder
    Orion Story Drag Race season 14
    Orion Story Drag Race season 14. Picture: World of Wonder
    Willow Pill Drag Race season 14
    Willow Pill Drag Race season 14. Picture: World of Wonder

Some notable names in the cast include Yvie Oddly's drag sister Willow Pill, while Daya Betty is part of the House of Methyd, and Maddy Morphosis is the first cisgender heterosexual male queen to take part in the show.

Fans are all that pleased that the show won't be returning to Netflix.

Well, we can't wait to see how this one turns out.

