Drag Race UK's Anubis voted Miss Congeniality by the season 3 queens

By Woodrow Whyte

Anubis is voted Miss Congeniality by her fellow queens on PopBuzz's Drag Race Yearbook

Anubis has been voted Miss Congeniality by her fellow RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3 queens.

Each week on PopBuzz's Drag Race Yearbook, the eliminated queens voted in five categories: Shadiest Queen, Class Clown, Best Look, Biggest Drama Queen and Miss Congeniality.

Despite leaving the competition in the first week, Anubis received the most nominations to take the prize.

She may have gone too soon but Anubis left a huge impact on her fellow queens. Season 3 winner Krystal Versace said of Anubis: "That girl is an angel. She is a power house and there is honestly no one like her.

"I can't think of any drag queen I can compare her to. She's incredible. She's the sweetest person and all round angel. I love her so much."

READ MORE: The internet is cackling over this cursed RuPaul Christmas ornament

Anubis is crowned Miss Congeniality of Drag Race UK Season 3. Picture: World of Wonder / PopBuzz

Following the vote, Drag Race Yearbook host Yshee Black called Anubis to break the news.

Anubis was delighted to receive the prize, joking: "I don't know why, I'm a horrible, horrible girl! I think I might be the first ever first-eliminated queen to win that, so that's very lovely!

"Genuinely, this experience has been incredible but winning this completely tops it for me, because knowing they appreciate and respect me and think I'm kind and a good personality is genuinely what I went on the show for."

Brighton queens haven't had the best of luck on Drag Race UK. Both Anubis and Joe Black, both from Brighton, went home in week one.

"Well I'm from Brighton," Anubis said, "so I don't really prepare winners speeches. But oh my god I've broken the curse! I've finally won something, thank goodness!"

LISTEN: Peppermint and Jackie Cox open up about their coming out journeys on the Coming Out Chats podcast

Watch Krystal Versace reveal the winners of all the Yearbook categories this Sunday by heading over to the PopBuzz YouTube channel, where you can also watch videos with all the queens from Drag Race UK season 2 & 3, Canada's Drag Race season 1, and Drag Race Down Under.