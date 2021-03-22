Drag Race UK's Lawrence Chaney reveals which queen was voted Miss Congeniality | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

And the winner is...

Drag Race UK came to a dramatic end last Thursday night as Scottish queen Lawrence Chaney was crowned the winner of season two.

An early favourite among fans, Lawrence's vulnerability and comedy chops proved a winning combination, and clearly won over RuPaul who decided to award Lawrence the crown.

Speaking to PopBuzz the morning after their win, Lawrence revealed why winning the crown meant so much to them, the advice RuPaul gave them during the show, and they announced the winners of our Drag Race Yearbook categories.

Drag Race UK winner Lawrence Chaney. Picture: World of Wonder / PopBuzz

Throughout the second series of the UK show, we've been asking the eliminated queens to nominate their sisters in our Drag Race Yearbook. Categories include Miss Congeniality, Biggest Drama Queen, Best Look, Class Clown and Shadiest Queen.

Bimini Bon Boulash took home the prize for Miss Congeniality (5 votes).

Lawrence Chaney won Biggest Drama Queen (6 votes).

Ginny Lemon won Class Clown (4 votes).

A'Whora won Best Look (6 votes).

A'Whora also won Shadiest Queen (4 votes).

