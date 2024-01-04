How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 in the US and UK

Watch the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 trailer

By Sam Prance

Will RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 be on Netflix? Here is when and where you can watch each episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 in the US and UK.

The library is open! RuPaul's Drag Race is finally back with season 16 and episodes are dropping weekly in the US and UK.

Just like previous seasons, RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 will see a selection of talented queens compete to win the show. Over the course of the next few weeks, we'll see the contestants take on a wide variety of challenges to prove that they've got the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent necessary to take the crown before RuPaul will decide who wins.

When does each season 16 episode come out though and where can you watch it? Here's everything you need to know.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 in the US and UK. Picture: MTV

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 in the US

For the second season running, RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 will air exclusively on MTV in the US.

To watch the show, you will need to have paid access to MTV. You will then be able to watch each episode at 8PM (ET), live on air every Friday starting from January 5th, or catch up on each episode directly via the MTV channel and website.

You will also be able to purchase each episode via VOD after they air on websites like Prime Video and Apple. After the entire season has aired, it's likely that it will be made available to watch in full on Paramount+ like previous seasons.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 in the UK

Just like RuPaul's Drag Race season 15, fans in the UK will only be able to watch the show on the international Drag Race app Wow Presents Plus. Plans start at £4.33 a month or £43.83 a year and they give fans access to the entire Drag Race catalogue. Episodes will be made available to watch on Saturday mornings as soon as they've aired in the US.

Episode 1 will be available to download and stream starting from January 6th in the UK.

Will RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 be on Netflix? Picture: MTV

Will RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 be on Netflix?

For anyone hoping to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 on Netflix, the show no longer has a home there. As it stands, you can only watch seasons 12 and 13 on the service. To watch the current season of Drag Race as it airs, you will need to ensure that you have access to MTV in the US or Wow Presents Plus in the UK.