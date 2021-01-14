Drag Race fans think Trinity the Tuck is behind a Reddit account dragging other queens

14 January 2021, 15:38

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Trinity the Tuck's alleged Reddit account also claimed to be transgender.

RuPaul's Drag Race's Trinity "The Tuck" Taylor has been called out for allegedly making problematic comments from a burner Reddit account.

The Season 9 contestant and All Stars 4 winner has been catching a lot of heat in recent weeks, getting into a public argument out with fellow Drag Race alum Farrah Moan over Trinity performing at shows throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Trinity has now been subjected to even more backlash after her alleged Reddit account was exposed. Basically, someone on Twitter asked Trinity if she was behind the account u/SHEdevilBYnight. Trinity confirmed it was her account, and tweeted: "Oh yes! I'm still on Reddit!" But little did Trinity know, the account's comment history was visible to all and soon people started digging…

Drag Race's Trinity the Tuck accused of using secret Reddit account to insult other queens
Drag Race's Trinity the Tuck accused of using secret Reddit account to insult other queens. Picture: @trinitythetuck via Instagram, VH1

The account, which has been deleted, had posted a number of comments in defence of Trinity and praising her. The account holder also claimed they were transgender, slammed Drag Race contestants including All Stars 4 winner Monét X Change and Monique Heart and waded in on race issues, leaving other Reddit users believing she was a Black trans woman.

One comment read: "Monique didn't deserve to win. Stop with your delusion. Let people support their favs without your unnecessary opinion."

The account also responded to allegations that Trinity the Tuck made transphobic comments, saying that Trinity the Tuck "was never transphobic". "I'm trans and I wasn’t offended. What she said could have been worded much better but was not transphobic," the account commented. You can read some of the comments here.

People started calling Trinity out on social media and she blocked them.

Trinity now appears to have denied being behind the Reddit account. Someone asked her directly did she was actually the owner of the account, and she replied: "People will make up and believe anything."

