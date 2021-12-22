Selling Sunset's Chrishell and Jason confirm heartbreaking reason behind breakup

By Jazmin Duribe

"Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me."

Loading audio...

It would seem true love does in fact not exist because Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have ended their relationship after seven months together.

The couple shocked fans when they went public with their romance while on holiday earlier this year. However, Chrishell and Jason were actually dating about two months before that during Selling Sunset season 4. They just decided to keep their relationship a secret.

On Tuesday (Dec 21), Chrishell and Jason decided to announce their split on Instagram and it looks like we can breathe a sigh of relief because they seem to be on good terms. In a statement, Chrishell wrote: "I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships.

Selling Sunset's Chrishell and Jason confirm split. Picture: Alamy, @chrishell.stause via Instagram

"It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for. But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly."

Chrishell then gave insight into why the relationship ultimately broke down. She added: "Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward. Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes. All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best."

Jason shared a similar sentiment, posting a cute selfie with Chrishell with text placed on top. He wrote: "While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another. She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.

"While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another. Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me." Sigh.

Because Chrishell and Jason hadn't revealed their relationship in Selling Sunset season 4 we haven't been able to see them interact as a couple (apart from a few flirty exchanges…) onscreen yet. However, season 5 is set to focus on their budding romance and how it affect the other agents.

