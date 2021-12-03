Jason Oppenheim reveals why he and Chrishell kept their romance secret in Selling Sunset season 4

By Katie Louise Smith

Chrishell and Jason were actually dating during Selling Sunset season 4, but they hid their romance from their co-workers and the camera.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

When Netflix releases Selling Sunset season 5, Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's relationship is going to be taking centre stage, and will no doubt be the talk of social media.

Yep, in case you didn't already know, the Oppenheim Group founder and the real estate agent are a real-life couple, and their relationship will feature in the next season of the show.

Earlier this year, Jason and Chrishell went public with their romance while they were on holiday together with their friends. Despite that trip happening shortly after filming wrapped on Selling Sunset season 4, the pair's relationship didn't actually feature in the show, even though they appear to have been dating at the time.

Now, Jason Oppenheim has opened up about why the pair originally decided to keep their romance under wraps on the show.

READ MORE: Selling Sunset season 5: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Selling Sunset's Jason and Chrishell kept their romance secret in season 4. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney, @chrishellstause via Instagram

Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly, Jason opened up about his and Chrishell's relationship, saying: "We told some close friends, but if you want to keep something private, you have to generally not tell too many people. It’s hard to keep a secret amongst a lot of people."

Jason then opened up about how he let Chrishell take the lead on when and how much of their relationship they would share with the world – and the Netflix cameras.

“I think that we were both more comfortable with that approach, and I liked that," he said. "I followed her lead on things, and I respected her decision making on that. I think that that’s the right approach for anyone.”

Earlier this year, Chrishell also opened up to E! News' Daily Pop about why they kept their romance a secret for so long: “It’s just one of those things. You don’t want to share with everybody and get all their opinions before you really know what it is. We really were really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realised the walls were closing in.”

Chrishell and Jason make their red carpet debut as a couple. Picture: Getty

Were Chrishell and Jason dating in Selling Sunset season 4?

Chrishell and Jason first went public with their relationship in July 2021, while the pair were on holiday together with Brett Oppenheim and his girlfriend Tina Louise, Mary and Romain, and Amanza.

Chrishell previously told E! News that they started dating around 2 months before they went Instagram official, which means they were a couple during the last few episodes of Selling Sunset season 4.

That means they may have even been dating when the boat party took place, which was filmed at the end of June. Jason also sent Chrishell hundreds of flowers for her July 21st birthday, which she later confirmed were from him on Instagram after they had confirmed their relationship.

Based on that timeline, Jason and Chrishell were definitely dating at the time of the big company party at Jason's house in the final episode of season 4, that took place around July 17th.

Selling Sunset season 5 will see the rest of the agents at the Oppenheim Group (*ahem*, Christine!!) find out about Chrishell and Jason's relationship. Fans were treated to a quick glimpse at what's to come right at the end of season 4.

Selling Sunset season 5 is reportedly set to be released in March 2022, according to Mary Fitzgerald. We can't wait to see what happens next!

Read more about Selling Sunset season 4 below:

This week on the Coming Out Chats podcast, trans activist Charlie Craggs and TikTok superstar NoseBleedFitz open up about their coming out journeys, their experiences accessing health care in the UK, staying in touch with teachers, and drawing strength from the trans community.