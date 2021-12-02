25 Selling Sunset season 4 memes that are even more iconic than Christine's chair purse

2 December 2021, 16:23

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

All the best memes from Selling Sunset season 4.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Can we all say a big thank you to Netflix because what was life like before Selling Sunset?

Since the uber-glam real estate agents of The Oppenheim Group strutted into our lives back in 2019, it's been non-stop chaos…and we live for it. The series focuses on the dramatic personal lives of the agents as well as all the luxury properties they're selling.

Season 4 didn't disappoint on either front, not only did we get to see inside French Montana's mansion, and cry with envy as Simu Liu flirted with Chrishell Stause, we got to see Christine Quinn do what she does best… cause drama.

After welcoming her first child, Baby C, Christine decided to take a little time off from being a full-time realtor. However, it meant she had a lot more time to focus her attention on her replacement, Emma Hernan, who she claims she caught with her ex-boyfriend (rumoured to be Peter Cornell, who also happens to work at The Oppenheim Group!).

READ MORE: 24 shocking Selling Sunset facts you probably didn't know

As you can imagine, Selling Sunset is all the internet has been talking about since it dropped and the memes have been rolling in thick and fast. So, we've gathered some of the funniest Selling Sunset memes for you to browse. Enjoy!

The best Selling Sunset season 4 memes

Selling Sunset memes.
Selling Sunset memes. Picture: Netflix, @adele via Instagram

1) A shoutout to Maya – our unbothered, fertile and economical queen.

2) ...smart too.

3) Sigh, a girl can dream.

4) It's actually impossible.

5) Something about those empanadas doesn't seem right...

6) Seriously?

7) She just wants to sell houses and have babies. I respect it.

8) It must be nice.

9) Urgh. Here we go again.

10) Not only did Davina have to grovel for her job back, she didn't even sell the $75 million house!? Sweet poetic justice.

11) The GC said it best.

12) Another one.

13) Honestly, at this point it's easier to tell Jason and Brett apart.

14) This actually makes A LOT of sense.

15) Vanessa the great interrogator.

16) Um... has anyone checked on Christian?

17) Well, she is a real estate agent...

18) Popping to the garden centre and getting a pack of seeds now x

19) The twists! The turns! Inject the drama into my veins.

20) We never forget.

21) You could feel the jealously spilling from his eye balls.

22) Now sir...

23) AND!?!

24) Forever our Himbo King.

25) Christian is the real villain. Change my mind.

Bring on season 5!

Listen to Charlie Craggs and NoseBleedFitz talk about their coming out journeys

This week on the Coming Out Chats podcast, trans activist Charlie Craggs and TikTok superstar NoseBleedFitz open up about their coming out journeys, their experiences accessing health care in the UK, staying in touch with teachers, and drawing strength from the trans community. 

Latest Viral News

TikTok slang: A complete guide and what they mean

TikTok slang: A complete guide to the meanings behind each phrase
Spotify Wrapped memes: All the funniest 2021 tweets

31 of the best Spotify Wrapped memes from 2021

Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber's Balenciaga ad is being roasted by the internet
What does Corn mean on TikTok?

What does Corn mean on TikTok? The NSFW meaning explained

TikTok

The memes about Adele and Megan The Stallion are out of control.

The memes about Adele and Megan The Stallion are out of control

Trending on PopBuzz

Little Mix announce break after 10 years together

Little Mix announce break after historic 10 years together

Little Mix

When will Taylor Swift release her re-recorded albums? All the Taylor's Version release dates

Taylor Swift re-recordings: All the release dates of the Taylor’s Version albums in order

Taylor Swift

Big Time Rush release snippet of comeback single Call It Like You See It

Big Time Rush announce new comeback single Call It Like You See It

News

Jodie Harsh and L Devine on the Coming Out Chats podcast

Coming Out Chats: Jodie Harsh and L Devine in conversation

Podcasts

Spotify Wrapped: How to find your 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 playlists

Here's how to view your old Spotify Wrapped playlists

News

Lili Reinhart plays Betty Cooper.

Lili Reinhart says Riverdale season 7 will "probably be the last one"

Riverdale