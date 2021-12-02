25 Selling Sunset season 4 memes that are even more iconic than Christine's chair purse

By Jazmin Duribe

All the best memes from Selling Sunset season 4.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Can we all say a big thank you to Netflix because what was life like before Selling Sunset?

Since the uber-glam real estate agents of The Oppenheim Group strutted into our lives back in 2019, it's been non-stop chaos…and we live for it. The series focuses on the dramatic personal lives of the agents as well as all the luxury properties they're selling.

Season 4 didn't disappoint on either front, not only did we get to see inside French Montana's mansion, and cry with envy as Simu Liu flirted with Chrishell Stause, we got to see Christine Quinn do what she does best… cause drama.

After welcoming her first child, Baby C, Christine decided to take a little time off from being a full-time realtor. However, it meant she had a lot more time to focus her attention on her replacement, Emma Hernan, who she claims she caught with her ex-boyfriend (rumoured to be Peter Cornell, who also happens to work at The Oppenheim Group!).

READ MORE: 24 shocking Selling Sunset facts you probably didn't know

As you can imagine, Selling Sunset is all the internet has been talking about since it dropped and the memes have been rolling in thick and fast. So, we've gathered some of the funniest Selling Sunset memes for you to browse. Enjoy!

The best Selling Sunset season 4 memes

Selling Sunset memes. Picture: Netflix, @adele via Instagram

1) A shoutout to Maya – our unbothered, fertile and economical queen.

Maya is still the best babe. An unproblematic queen. All she does is get pregnant every season. #SellingSunset — bigbanks.eth (@Olubanke__) November 24, 2021

2) ...smart too.

3) Sigh, a girl can dream.

Me looking & judging these beautiful properties on #SellingSunset like I can afford any. pic.twitter.com/WFUtVSUUWh — Afeeyah (@afeeyah) November 24, 2021

4) It's actually impossible.

It’s been 4 seasons and I still can’t tell the difference between Brett and Jason #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/xucJET5FBp — Fariha 🌻 (@ssamosadealerr_) November 25, 2021

5) Something about those empanadas doesn't seem right...

Vanessa when Emma told her she was making pizza and cheeseburger empanadas #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/D6YEja2ZVd — nkemji, ms-2 ♊️🖤 (@itsmetheHBIC) November 25, 2021

6) Seriously?

Christine who would literally have a party to celebrate her taking a shit wants us to believe she was engaged to this man and ONLY told Davina??? Ok sure #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/U36cDBSN3c — VENIKA (@venikak) November 24, 2021

7) She just wants to sell houses and have babies. I respect it.

Maya while the rest of the girls are at each other throats #SellingSunsetpic.twitter.com/Gu7Ahmnka2 — 𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓮✨ (@wineandmoons) November 25, 2021

8) It must be nice.

Just watched someone buy their first home for $3.4m #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/yZBA4FbgbZ — Holly✨ (@hollyshortall) November 24, 2021

9) Urgh. Here we go again.

Me when I realised Davina is not really gone #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/xdNkBq4ts2 — Maria Lily 🐬🇨🇾🇸🇨🌱 (@LittleHustler) November 24, 2021

10) Not only did Davina have to grovel for her job back, she didn't even sell the $75 million house!? Sweet poetic justice.

#SellingSunset Davina walking in after that 75 milli hype flop in like... pic.twitter.com/awvcI03EMA — Anna (@AnnaKayeSmith) November 24, 2021

11) The GC said it best.

12) Another one.

13) Honestly, at this point it's easier to tell Jason and Brett apart.

14) This actually makes A LOT of sense.

The man who was dating Christine, Emma, and Heather at the same time #sellingsunset pic.twitter.com/OFKKPm5dDf — Sophie Ross (@SophRossss) November 27, 2021

15) Vanessa the great interrogator.

16) Um... has anyone checked on Christian?

Am I the only one wondering why Christine is still mad about guy from 5 years ago and your married with a baby #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/w0hGBbjFGv — Alicia 🧢 (@AliJ928) November 24, 2021

17) Well, she is a real estate agent...

18) Popping to the garden centre and getting a pack of seeds now x

So a pistachio farm can make you into a millionaire??! #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/3T4BqWQ4oe — Mr. Sandman hates me 😴 (@IsThatAllYouGo1) November 24, 2021

19) The twists! The turns! Inject the drama into my veins.

20) We never forget.

Not Christine just crying all season to try to make us forget how she treated Chrishell and Mary #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/lRY2qca9lE — 🌻kota💜 (@sunfIowercoffee) November 27, 2021

21) You could feel the jealously spilling from his eye balls.

Jason when Chrishell was talking about Simu Liu 😭 #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/ylXwjw5Vql — Takatso 🇿🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@queen_lionessx) November 24, 2021

22) Now sir...

The show villain vs the real villain. #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/7i3UAC7plO — The Real Housechives (@realhousechives) November 24, 2021

23) AND!?!

lmao all Maya does is instigate and get pregnant #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/SmwHCypa7I — Homo Honey (@DixPeyton) November 26, 2021

24) Forever our Himbo King.

Me seeing how good Romain from #SellingSunset ‘s English has gotten in S4 pic.twitter.com/eu5lh5Akzf — Fi -la la la la 🎄 (@FionaLynch1997) November 24, 2021

25) Christian is the real villain. Change my mind.

Christine and her husband still making jabs at Chrishell’s divorce shows how low down she can go #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/BhQkAOIQiG — Jolie (@bravojolie_) November 25, 2021

Bring on season 5!

This week on the Coming Out Chats podcast, trans activist Charlie Craggs and TikTok superstar NoseBleedFitz open up about their coming out journeys, their experiences accessing health care in the UK, staying in touch with teachers, and drawing strength from the trans community.