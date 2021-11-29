Who is Peter Cornell? Selling Sunset's Christine and Emma's ex boyfriend reportedly revealed

By Sam Prance

The drama in Selling Sunset season 4 revolves around Christine Quinn and Emma Hernan's ex-boyfriend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Selling Sunset fans assemble. We now allegedly know who Christine Quinn and Emma Hernan's ex-boyfriend is in season 4.

If you've watched Selling Sunset season 4, you will already know that the key drama this season centres on agents Christine Quinn and Emma Hernan and the fact that they share an ex. Christine claims that he cheated on her with Emma and even proposed to her beforehand. Meanwhile, Emma claims that she didn't date him until after he and Christine had split.

All season long it's never revealed who this mysterious ex is but now Us Weekly claims to have confirmed his identity.

Selling Sunset: Christine Quinn and Emma Hernan's ex boyfriend is reportedly Peter Cornell. Picture: Netflix, Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Yesterday (Nov 28), Us Weekly reported: "A source close to the cast tells Us that Peter Cornell, a fellow realtor as well as the director of the sports and entertainment division of The Oppenheim Group, is the man that dated the real estate agents." In other words, the man that Christine and Emma dated works for the exact same company that the girls work for.

As it stands, Peter is yet to appear in Selling Sunset but, given his connection to The Oppenheim Group, we wouldn't be at all surprised if the 45-year-old turns up in season 5. Cornell is a former NBA and Lakers basketball player who retired from the sport in 2009 and began working in real estate.

While Peter, Christine and Emma are yet to confirm whether or not Peter is the ex, there are snaps of Peter and Christine attending the LA premiere of Hot Tub Time Machine 2 in 2015 and this timing corresponds with Christine's and Emma's accounts about their ex.

Who is Peter Cornell? Selling Sunset's Christine and Emma's ex boyfriend reportedly revealed. Picture: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

With neither Christine nor Emma backing down on their accounts of what happened, it's likely that we won't know the truth unless Peter joins the show and tells his side of the story. In season 4, Christine says: "My ex-boyfriend was dating this girl at the same time he was dating me. I had no idea. I caught him red-handed during the day with her. So we broke up."

Meanwhile, Emma claims: "I found out about [Christine] the day that I met her. It was not pleasant. I was leaving the gym with who I thought was my boyfriend and she pulled up with her friend and was like ‘Who the f–k’ is this?’ and started screaming ‘This is my boyfriend.'"

Fingers crossed that we find out more in Selling Sunset season 5.

