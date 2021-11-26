Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn reveals heartbreaking reason she never graduated high school

By Jazmin Duribe

"I don't know what it was I just felt like a fraud. It was something I was just so self-conscious about for such a long time."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn has opened up about having never graduated high school.

Now, you'll know Christine as Selling Sunset's most-glamourous villain. She's never afraid to speak her mind (which can often get her into trouble…) and when she's not serving lewks she's selling some of Los Angeles' most expensive properties.

She now lives in a luxurious mansion with her millionaire husband Christian Richard and their six-month-old son Christian (or Baby C). However, her glamorous life in the Hollywood Hills is a far cry from her upbringing in Dallas, Texas.

READ MORE: Is Christine Quinn leaving Selling Sunset? Here’s what she’s said about season 5

Christine Quinn. Picture: @thechristinequeen via Instagram, Netflix

Christine was actually home-schooled so that she could spend more time with her mother, Barbara Dragony, who was diagnosed with breast cancer twice at the age of 40 and 41. However, home-schooling didn't go well for Christine, and after a brief four-day stint in jail for marijuana possession, she never graduated high school or completed her GED and has an "eighth grade education".

In an interview with PEOPLE, Christine revealed that her lack of education had always made her feel like a "fraud". "It's something that I have always been self-conscious about […] It's something that I never wanted to tell anyone," she explained.

"It was really hard for me. I don't know what it was I just felt like a fraud. It was something I was just so self-conscious about for such a long time. I want people to know that a piece of paper doesn't really matter."

While Christine never earned her qualifications, it hasn't stopped her from being successful. In fact, Christine has learned that "being a hustler and having a great work ethic is the most important thing".

With her hustlers mentality, Christine moved to Los Angeles in the hope of becoming an actress. Whilst that didn't happen, she did become an excellent real estate agent which of course led to her being one of the standout stars on Selling Sunset.

She continued: "My career was always about manifestation. I wanted to be in these beautiful houses so desperately, and I knew, one day, I would live in one. I feel like we're living the dream."

This week on the Coming Out Chats podcast, trans activist Charlie Craggs and TikTok superstar NoseBleedFitz open up about their coming out journeys, their experiences accessing health care in the UK, staying in touch with teachers, and drawing strength from the trans community.