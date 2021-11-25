Is Christine Quinn leaving Selling Sunset? Here’s what she’s said about season 5

By Sam Prance

Selling Sunset season 4 has left many fans wondering if Christine Quinn will leave the Oppenheim Group.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Christine Quinn may be one of the standout stars of Selling Sunset but will she stay in the hit reality TV show after season 4?

It's hard to imagine Selling Sunset without Christine Quinn. She may be the self-proclaimed villain of the series but she is so iconic that it's nigh impossible not to fall in love with her. In Selling Sunset season 4, Christine Quinn gives birth to her first child, and even though she's on maternity leave, she's at the centre of the drama thanks to a scandal involving her ex.

READ MORE: Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald breaks silence on fallout with Christine Quinn

Selling Sunset season 4 ends with a huge argument leaving many wondering if Christine will leave the Oppenheim Group.

Will Christine Quinn be in Selling Sunset season 5?

Is Christine Quinn leaving Selling Sunset? Here’s what she’s said about season 5. Picture: Netflix

The main drama in Selling Sunset season 4 involves Christine claiming that her ex cheated on her with new real estate agent Emma Hernan. However, Emma insists that their relationships never crossed over and that Christine is lying. Christine later claims that she was engaged to her ex but everyone believes Christine is lying because she never told anyone about it.

Selling Sunset season 4 ends with Mary and Christine coming head to head and Mary telling Christine that their friendship is over. Christine drives away crying. Given what's happened, many fans are questioning if Christine has left The Oppenheim Group. They've also noticed that she never appears in photographs with her follow agents on social media anymore.

READ MORE: Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn and Emma Hernan's feud explained

Has Christine Quinn left the Oppenheim Group?

So what is the truth? Well, thankfully for now, it looks like Christine has no plans on leaving the show. In October she teased that she is in season 5. She tweeted: "Got cut off and I'm SOOOOO tired of addressing this. I am in every single episode of season 4 and 5 of selling sunset. The girls intentionally leave me out of photos."

She then added: "I have real work to do besides sit on my phone and prove 24/7 that I'm filming a TV show. Yall going to see me."

Got cut off and I'm SOOOOO tired of addressing this. I am in every single episode of season 4 and 5 of selling sunset. The girls intentionally leave me out of photos. I have real work to do besides sit on my phone and prove 24/7 that I'm filming a TV show. Yall going to see me. pic.twitter.com/MYv17l4SEY — Christine Quinn (@XtineQuinn) October 22, 2021

Well, hello let's celebrate that!

