Sex Education season 3 ending: Here's what happens to all the characters

What happens at the end of Sex Education season 3? Here's your full recap of what happened to every character.

And just like that, another season of Sex Education is over in a flash. Well, it is for all of us who managed to binge the entire thing in one sitting, at least...

Sex Education season 3 is a game-changer for our favourite characters in so many ways. The Netflix series gives us new relationships, break ups and fallings out, self discovery, newborn babies and a huge shake up heading Moordale Secondary School's way.

In true Sex Education fashion, season 3 also ends on yet another bunch of cliffhangers, leaving the future of several beloved characters and relationships up in the air. Here's your recap of what happened to everyone at the end of Sex Education season 3.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Sex Education season 3 ending!

Otis and Maeve

In the penultimate episode of season 3, Otis and Maeve kiss again after they finally confess their feelings to each other.

At the end of the season, Otis (Asa Butterfield) decides that he's ready to start giving people advice again, and he's also all in on his relationship with Maeve (Emma Mackey). However...

Maeve eventually decides to head off to America with the money that her mum gave her to take part in the education program. After packing with the help of Aimee, she arrives at Otis' house to say goodbye to him and Eric. While Otis says "so, I guess this is goodbye," Maeve responds assuring him that it's more of a "see you soon."

The two agree to see where they're at when Maeve returns, leaving the door open on their relationship. Maeve then leaves Moordale on a coach heading to the airport.

Eric and Adam

After Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) kissed another guy in Nigeria, Adam suggests that they just brush it off as "nothing" and continue their relationship. But Eric feels like it was "something" that he can't ignore. Eric points out that the two are on different paths; he feels like he's "ready to fly" while Adam is only just "learning to walk". The two break up, with Eric walking away while Adam remains standing on the bridge.

At the end of the season, Rahim (Sami Outalbali), who has grown closer to Adam over the term, reads the poem that Adam wrote for Eric. In a voiceover, Adam explains that he hopes he and Eric can fix things, but either way, he's thankful that Eric showed him that he has a heart.

Eric also dons the bright orange outfit he wore in Nigeria at the end of the final episode, embracing his true self once again.

Jackson and Cal

Despite their chemistry throughout the season, Jackson and Cal (Dua Saleh) agree that neither of them are quite ready to get into a relationship with each other just yet.

Jackson opens up to Cal, saying that while he really likes them, he doesn't think he's queer. Cal also confesses that they worry Jackson still sees them as a girl. Cal says that they're still figuring themselves out, and they can't carry Jackson while they're doing it. They agree to still be friends, and part ways with a hug.

Later in the final episode, Cal also helps fellow non-binary classmate Layla find a chest binder that is a lot safer than the bandages they were using before.

Lily and Ola

After breaking up earlier in the season, Lily and Ola eventually reunite. The pair apologise to each other with Ola saying sorry for saying aliens weren't real, and Lily for not realising that Ola was missing her mum.

Lily also ends up re-embracing her love of aliens, and Ola also comes round to having a new family after a heart-to-heart with her father about moving on after her mother's death.

Ruby

After Otis and Ruby break up earlier in the season, things aren't so great between them. But Ruby brushes the hard feelings aside in order to help Otis and Eric stop Hope from pulling the plug on the students assembly performance. That's the last time we see Ruby, as she doesn't appear in the final episode.

Aimee

After speaking to Jean in therapy over the season, Aimee realises that she needs to break up with Steve and find out who she is on her own. In the final episode, Aimee finally breaks it off with Steve and later helps Maeve (who she patched things up with earlier in the episode) pack for her trip to America.

Viv

By the end of season 3, the icon Viv is finally getting to live out her sexual fantasies with her boyfriend Eugene, who she's been texting throughout the entire season. Yes, he's real. And yes, he's VERY hot.

Jean and Jakob

After a bumpy start to their rekindled relationship in season 3, Jean and Jakob end the season in a good place, kind of. After Jean almost dies giving birth to baby Joy, Jakob stays by her side as she recovers, and dotes on their daughter shortly after she's born.

However, there may be another big ol' bump in the road ahead... After Jakob reveals his trust issues and asks Jean to get a paternity test, Jean opens the results and looks on with an "Oh, shit". Is Jakob really not the father of Jean's baby after all!?

