Sex Education season 4: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and trailer

We know Netflix only just dropped Sex Education season 3, but after blazing through all eight episodes in record time, we're already dying to know what happens next in season 4.

The streaming service hasn't officially confirmed Sex Education season 4 just yet but if you've already binge-watched the entire season in one sitting like us, then you're probably on the hunt for any kind of clue about whether or not they're coming back for another season. (They have to, right? They can't leave it on all those cliffhangers!?)

Lucky for you, we've got all you need to know right here. Here's everything we know so far about Sex Education season 4 – including the future of Otis and Maeve, what might happen next and whether or not it's the final season.

Will there be a Sex Education season 4?

Has Sex Education season 4 been renewed yet?

Not yet! There's currently no confirmation that Netflix have renewed Sex Education for a fourth season.

Netflix tend to wait a few weeks after the release of a new season to announce the show's renewal, so watch this space and keep your eyes locked on Sex Education's official Twitter account for news.

When will Sex Education season 4 be released?

Seeing as Sex Education has yet to be renewed by Netflix, there's obviously no information about when season 4 will be released. It all depends on when the show is renewed, and when it begins filming.

Sex Education season 4 could possibly land on our screens at some point in late 2022. Hopefully, there will be no COVID-19 delays this time around, which means the wait for season 4 will be a lot shorter than the wait for season 3.

Sex Education 4 spoilers: What will happen next season?

At the end of Sex Education season 3, we find out that Moordale Secondary School is being sold to developers and the sixth formers will now have to find new schools and colleges to finish up their final year. With all the students possibly going their separate ways, season 4 will no doubt look very different. (Unless someone manages to save Moordale, that is...?)

We'll have to wait and see what happens to our fave characters though, as the end of season 3 left several relationships up in the air. Will Otis and Maeve reunite after she returns from America? Will Eric and Adam patch things up? Will Aimee live her best single life? Will Lily and Ola's romantic relationship expand from alien sex to more "real life sex"? What will happen with Jackson and Cal's friendship?

There's also Jean's big baby bombshell. After giving birth to baby Joy (and almost dying in the process), it looks like the results of the paternity test aren't what she thought. Is Jakob not Joy's father after all?

Sex Education season 4 cast: Who will return?

Well, you can definitely expect both Asa Butterfield and Ncuti Gatwa to be back as our fave duo Otis and Eric. Gillian Anderson will also return as Jean Milburn.

With the end of their final school year upon us, we'll also likely see the return of Otis and Eric's classmates, including Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), Ola (Patricia Allison), Lily (Tanya Reynolds), Adam (Connor Swindells), Jackson Marchetti (Kedar Williams-Sterling), Viv Odusanya (Chinenye Ezeudu), Ruby (Mimi Keene), Olivia (Simone Ashley), Anwar (Chaneil Kular), Kyle (Jojo Macari), Rahim (Sami Outalbali), Cal (Dua Saleh), Dex (Lino Facioli) and more.

Mikael Persbrandt (Jakob), Samantha Spiro (Maureen Groff) and Alistair Petrie (Michael Groff) will also return.

But what about Emma Mackey as Maeve? Well...

Is Emma Mackey leaving Sex Education season 4?

At the end of Sex Education season 3, Maeve leaves Moordale for an education program in the United States. After kissing Otis and finally giving in to their romantic connection, Maeve ultimately decides to take the opportunity and do something for herself.

In the final scene of the season, Maeve says goodbye to Otis and Eric and then leaves Moordale to catch a flight to the US. But while Maeve's goodbye definitely felt like a solid farewell, she even said herself that it was more of a "see you soon."

Maeve's program in the US was stated to only be a few months long, meaning that she could return to Moordale at some point in the near future.

It's definitely not the last we've seen of Maeve (you can't just leave her and Otis' relationship on another cliffhanger like that!!!), but we likely won't find out what capacity Emma Mackey will (hopefully) be returning until nearer the time.

Will Sex Education season 4 be the final season?

There's no confirmation that Sex Education season 4 will be the final season of the show but creator Laurie Nunn has hinted that the show will end once all the students head off to university.

Speaking to PopBuzz in 2020, Nunn said: "I always feel that teen shows should maybe stop before university. Otherwise, you get the point where people are 30 years old and they're playing teenagers."

Sex Education season 3 sees the characters in their final year of sixth form so it's not out of the realm of possibility that the end of season 4 could see everyone graduate from school and head off their separate ways into university or the world of work.

Watch this space for more updates on Sex Education season 4.