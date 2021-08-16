Sex Education creator teases if Otis and Maeve will get together in season 3

By Katie Louise Smith

School is almost back in session for Sex Education with season 3 dropping on Netflix on September 17th, but for those that are hoping Otis and Maeve finally get together this season, you might have to hold on to that hope just a liiittle bit longer.

Sex Education season 3 will pick up a few months after the events of the season 2 finale that saw Otis confess his love for Maeve in a voicemail that she never actually heard, because Isaac deleted it before she got the chance. (So rude and so disrespectful, to be quite honest!)

Parts of season 3 will likely explore the aftermath of that situation, but maybe don't hold your breath waiting for Otis and Maeve to start a relationship any time soon.

In a new interview with The Guardian, details about season 3 have been teased, one of which includes Otis getting new love interest. It also sounds like Otis and Maeve's will-they-won't-they dynamic may continue beyond season 3 as well.

Sex Education season 3: Will Otis and Maeve get together in season 3? Picture: Netflix

In a profile discussing the making of Sex Education, series creator Laurie Nunn answered a few questions about the future of the show, and the future of the characters.

When asked if Otis and Maeve will get together, Nunn teased: “In TV shows, when the people that you want to get together actually do, then usually it’s like you burst some kind of bubble. I always feel like it’s the thing you think you want, but you don’t actually want.”

Nunn then went on to add: “Also, you can’t fall in love with the person of your dreams when you’re 17. They should probably wait till they are older and wiser.”

Otis and Maeve's will-they-won't-they relationship continues in season 3. Picture: Netflix

So, while it sounds like Otis and Maeve might not be about to start a full-blown relationship in season 3, will they at least share a kiss at the end of the season? Or do something about those genuine feelings that they have for each other? They have to, right?

Back in 2019, Nunn also hinted to PopBuzz that Sex Education could continue until the characters all head off to university, which means – if Netflix renew the series for a fourth season – there's still time for Otis and Maeve to explore their relationship beyond season 3.

Until then, it's fingers crossed for that Maevis kiss!

