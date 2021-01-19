Sex Education season 3: Release date, spoilers, cast and news

By Katie Louise Smith

Has Sex Education season 3 been renewed? Here's everything you need to know about Sex Education season 3, from the release date, returning cast and spoilers.

School is officially back in session! Netflix's popular teen series Sex Education season 3 has been confirmed at Netflix, which means we're finally about to get answers to everything that went down in that incredibly tense season 2 finale.

Sex Education season 2 sets up some brilliant storylines for our favourite characters, and the cast and creator have all been sharing their thoughts and feelings about what they'd like to see happen in the follow-up season.

The latest news? Asa Butterfield has revealed that there will be a bit of a time jump when Sex Education 3 returns. It won't be a huge one, but the new season will not pick up straight after the events of season 2's finale.

Filming for season 3 began in August 2020, following a three month delay. Production on season 3 was postponed again in May due to the ongoing UK coronavirus lockdown. The release of season 3 will likely be delayed as a result.

Netflix have also announced THREE new characters will be joining the show. Jemima Kirke (Girls), recording artist and songwriter Dua Saleh, and Lucius Malfoy himself Jason Isaacs will feature in the third season.

From Otis' deleted voicemail to Jean's pregnancy, the stakes in season 3 could not be higher. So, with all that in mind, here's everything we know so far about Sex Education season 3, including the release date, returning cast members and what the bloody hell might gonna happen next...

Sex Education season 3: Release date, cast and spoilers. Picture: Netflix

Has Sex Education season 3 been confirmed?

Yes! Sex Education season 3 was renewed in February 2020, shortly after season 2 was released. The show is one of Netflix's most watched series so it was pretty much a dead cert. Speaking to LadBible, creator Laurie Nunn revealed that she had already started writing the script for a third season before it was confirmed.

When will Sex Education season 3 be released?

That all depends on when it starts filming. The good news is that filming on season 3 has started so the turn around should be quite quick. Netflix have said the season will drop in "2021" but did not specify when.

Considering the delay to production because of COVID-19, we think the show will likely drop in the spring at the earliest, as opposed to January like the previous two seasons.

How many episodes will be in Sex Education season 3?

Netflix have confirmed that, just like seasons 1 and 2, season 3 will have 8 episodes.

Sex Education season 3 cast: Who will return?

Netflix has confirm all the cast from season two will return for the next season and they've announced the addition of three new characters.

Jemima Kirke, best known for her role as ‘Jessa’ on HBO’s critically acclaimed series, Girls, starring opposite Lena Dunham, will play former Moordale student and new headmistress ‘Hope’ who plans to turn Moordale back into the pillar of excellence its always been.

Jason Isaacs, best known for playing Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, will be playing ‘Peter Groff’, Mr Groff’s more successful and not very modest older brother, who Mr Groff (Alistair Petrie) has been staying with in the wake of his separation from Mrs Groff.

And finally, Dua Saleh also joins in their acting debut, playing ‘Cal’, a nonbinary student at Moordale, who instantly clashes with Hope’s new vision for the school. Cal is the first noxnbinary character to feature on the show. Dua is a Minneapolis-based Sudanese-American artist. Born in Kassala, Sudan and bearing Tunjur heritage, Saleh is gender nonconforming, identifying as nonbinary and addressed with they/them pronouns.

Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Aimee Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Sterling, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison, Mimi Keene, Simone Ashley, Chaneil Kular, Sami Outalbali, Chinenye Ezeudu and George Robinson will be reprising their characters.

Alistair Petrie (Mr Groff), Samantha Spiro (Mrs Groff), Hannah Waddingham (Sofia Marchetti), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Roz Marchetti), Mikael Persbrandt (Jakob), James Purefoy (Remi Milburn) will also return as well as Gillian Anderson as our favourite sex therapist Jean Milburn.

Sex Education 3 spoilers: What will happen in the next season?

So far, nothing has been confirmed and the cast are being very tight-lipped about what could potentially happen in a third season.

Season 2 ends with a lot of things up in the air. Some storylines are left on big cliffhangers, others leave room for potential drama in season 3. Basically, season 2 sets up a lot of narratives that will lend themselves to a very interesting new season.

The two big storylines will revolve around Jean Milburn's surprise pregnancy and the voicemail that Otis left on Maeve's phone, declaring his love. Of course, if you managed to get to the end of the season (if you didn't, what are you doing reading this?!), you'll know that Maeve's neighbour Isaac deleted the message after listening to it.

Elsewhere, in an interview with PopBuzz, Asa Butterfield and Ncuti Gatwa both agreed that they'd love to see more of Eric and Otis together. "I want to see more Otis and Eric. I want to see more of Eric's family. I want Otis to see more of Eric's family," said Asa, with Ncuti agreeing: "I wanna see Otis eating Jollof and seasoned food. I would love to see that [laugh]."