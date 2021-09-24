Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood on eventually saying goodbye to Aimee Gibbs | PopBuzz Meets

24 September 2021, 17:21

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

Aimee paints a self-portrait in Portrait Mode.

Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood has opened up about how she will feel when she eventually says goodbye to her much-beloved Netflix character Aimee Gibbs.

Though plans are in the works for season 4, and Aimee is expected to return, she reflected on her role and what it will be like not to play the iconic character which has made her an internationally famous (and award-winning) actress.

During her interview with PopBuzz, Aimee said: "It makes me really sad to think that I'm going to say goodbye to Aimee."

She added: "I was watching the Friends reunion the other week and I was sobbing, and I think I was sobbing because I loved Friends when I was younger but also because I saw a lot of us, my cast, in there."

"I feel like I've grown so much with her, and I don't want to leave it yet. I'm not ready to [go] yet, definitely. But there will come a point when I'm like 52 and maybe it's time to stop playing Aimee Gibbs now."

READ MORE: Sex Education fans praise Aimee and Jean's "powerful" sexual assault conversation

Sex Education Aimee Lou Wood paints a self-portrait
Sex Education Aimee Lou Wood paints a self-portrait. Picture: PopBuzz

READ MORE: Sex Education season 3 praised for debunking HIV myths in powerful scene

Elsewhere in the interview, Aimee predicts what Aimee Gibbs will be doing in the future, including running a large baking empire and having a very large brood of children "like the Von Trapps".

Aimee also spoke about the pressures that have come with being in such a successful show like Sex Education, and why she believes "anonymity is underrated".

Watch Aimee discuss all that while painting a self-portrait by hitting play on the video at the top of this page. Then head over to the PopBuzz YouTube channel to watch more content with the cast of Sex Education.

READ MORE: 15 wild facts about Sex Education you probably never knew

Exclusives

See more Exclusives

Little Mix The Search's Jasper Blue take on the Honest Answers Only interview

Little Mix The Search's Jasper Blue take on the Honest Answers Only interview
Jason says that Mary and Romain's on-screen wedding was their only one (exclusive)

Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim denies Mary and Romain’s wedding was fake

TV & Film

Chance Perdomo vs. The Most Impossible Sabrina Quiz

Chance Perdomo takes on The Most Impossible Chilling Adventures of Sabrina quiz | PopBuzz Meets

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Trending on PopBuzz

Is Midnight Mass part of the Haunting series?

Is Midnight Mass part of The Haunting series? Is it connected to Hill House?

News

Kristen Stewart tipped to earn first Oscar nomination playing Diana in Spencer

Kristen Stewart tipped to earn first Oscar nomination playing Diana in Spencer

News

15 wild facts about Sex Education you probably never knew

15 wild facts about Sex Education you probably never knew

Sex Education

Blood & Water season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Blood & Water season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

News

Harry Styles gives dating advice to fan at Saint Paul concert

Harry Styles pauses concert to give dating advice to fan in the crowd

Harry Styles

Billie Eilish says her sexuality is no one else's business

Billie Eilish says her sexuality is no one else's business

Billie Eilish