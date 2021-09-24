Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood on eventually saying goodbye to Aimee Gibbs | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

Aimee paints a self-portrait in Portrait Mode.

Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood has opened up about how she will feel when she eventually says goodbye to her much-beloved Netflix character Aimee Gibbs.

Though plans are in the works for season 4, and Aimee is expected to return, she reflected on her role and what it will be like not to play the iconic character which has made her an internationally famous (and award-winning) actress.

During her interview with PopBuzz, Aimee said: "It makes me really sad to think that I'm going to say goodbye to Aimee."

She added: "I was watching the Friends reunion the other week and I was sobbing, and I think I was sobbing because I loved Friends when I was younger but also because I saw a lot of us, my cast, in there."

"I feel like I've grown so much with her, and I don't want to leave it yet. I'm not ready to [go] yet, definitely. But there will come a point when I'm like 52 and maybe it's time to stop playing Aimee Gibbs now."

Sex Education Aimee Lou Wood paints a self-portrait. Picture: PopBuzz

Elsewhere in the interview, Aimee predicts what Aimee Gibbs will be doing in the future, including running a large baking empire and having a very large brood of children "like the Von Trapps".

Aimee also spoke about the pressures that have come with being in such a successful show like Sex Education, and why she believes "anonymity is underrated".

