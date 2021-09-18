Will Sex Education season 4 be the final season? Here's what's been said so far

By Katie Louise Smith

Sex Education creator Laurie Nunn has previously hinted at the end of Sex Education. Here's what we know so far.

You know what they say: All good things must come to an end, and unfortunately that also includes Netflix's Sex Education.

The third season of the God tier TV show just dropped on the streaming service, and it sees the students of Moordale secondary head into their final year of school. Otis (Asa Butterfield), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) all return alongside the rest of their classmates (and cast members), but will the next time they return be their last?

Sex Education season 4 hasn't been renewed by Netflix just yet but as the final school term edges closer for our Moordale faves, it's possible that season 4 could be the final season.

Here's what's been said about Sex Education's ending so far, including all the latest quotes from creator Laurie Nunn.

Eric and Otis in Sex Education season 3. Picture: Netflix

In an interview with the Guardian, creator Laurie Nunn explained what might happen when the characters age out of Moordale. “This is something we talk about in the writers’ room quite a lot because each series is technically a term, sometimes two terms," she said. "So in between series two and three, there’s been a little break, and the characters are in sixth form."

Laurie continued: "They are definitely working towards the end, but still very much in school. They are not of university age yet. But you don’t want to be like, these characters are 45 and still in high school!”

Back in 2020, PopBuzz also spoke to Nunn on the red carpet at the season 2 premiere. When asked about when the show might end, she teased: "I always feel that teen shows should maybe stop before university. Otherwise, you get the point where people are 30 years old and they're playing teenagers."

Sex Education season 3 sees the students in their final year of school. Picture: Netflix

So, just how long do the students have left at Moordale school?

In the first episode of season 3, we see all the students arrive for their first day of the new school year after the summer holiday. In episode 3, Jean mentions during a therapy session that Otis is in his final year of school. At the end of season 3, the sixth formers are asked to find alternative schooling arrangements by the end of term, due to the school being sold to developers.

That means there's still a good few months left of school and, based on the timeline given within the show, it sounds like they have two more terms before they all head off to university.

Based on Nunn's previous comments, it feels like Sex Education season 4 (if it's renewed) could very well be the final season. But until we get official word from Netflix, we'll just have to wait and see.

