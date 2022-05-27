QUIZ: Which Scoops Troop member from Stranger Things are you?

By Katie Louise Smith

Steve, Robin, Dustin or Erica? And no, you can't be all four. YOU CAN ONLY BE ONE.

When you hear the phrase "True American Hero", who comes to mind? A president? Your favourite movie star? Colonel Sanders from KFC? Ariana Grande's dog? Thanks to Stranger Things 3, we now have four new faces that tick that very box and they are heroes in every sense of the word.

Steve Harrington, Dustin Henderson, Erica Sinclair and newcomer Robin join forces in season 3. Separately, they're just four teenagers doing their own thing but together, they are: THE SCOOPS TROOP.

Two ice-cream slinging teens and their two adoptive children. A single mom of two nerdy kids and their lesbian aunt. Erica and... three people who now owe her free ice cream for life. FOUR TRUE AMERICAN HEROES.

But which one are you? There's only one way to find out...