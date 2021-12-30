Bebe Rexha tearfully opens up about weight gain in powerful TikTok video

By Sam Prance

"I think I am the heaviest I've ever been. I weighed myself just now and I don't feel comfortable sharing the weight 'cause I feel embarrassed."

Bebe Rexha has opened up about gaining weight and struggling to feel comfortable with her body in a candid TikTok video.

Throughout Bebe Rexha's career, the 32-year-old has preached body positivity. In 2019, she called out fashion designers for refusing to dress her for the Grammys for being a size 8. And, just this year, Bebe went viral on TikTok after sharing a video in lingerie in which she said "I'm a bad bitch no matter what my weight" and encouraged people to "normalise 165 lbs".

Now, Bebe has gone viral on TikTok again with a video in which she tearfully speaks about her insecurities with her body.

Bebe Rexha tearfully opens up about weight gain in powerful TikTok video. Picture: David Acosta/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA, @beberexha via TikTok

On Tuesday (Dec 28), Bebe posted a new TikTok with the caption: "Honest update." In it, she says: "So it's the holidays and I know we're all supposed to be merry, like 'Yeah, it's the holidays', which I am... ish. I think I am the heaviest I've ever been. I weighed myself just now and I don't feel comfortable sharing the weight 'cause I feel embarrassed."

Bebe then starts tearing up, and says: "It's not just about that. I feel disgusting you know like in my own body. I haven't been posting as much because I don't feel good in my skin and when I don't feel good, I don't want to post and that's honestly the reason why I haven't been posting in the last year or so as much as I used to."

Bebe continued: "I think all the body positivity that stems from me is probably a place of hurt and confusion of like, I don't know how to help myself anymore or how to love myself. So I guess this will be the end of the video."

The video has been viewed over 1.5 million times and liked over 200,000 times.

Fans were quick to praise Bebe for being so honest. One person wrote: "It's so refreshing to see a public figure feel insecure and share those insecurities." Another wrote: "This is probably the realest celebrity post I've ever seen," and someone else added: "Thank you for speaking about what every woman is feeling or has felt."

Fellow singer Chlöe Bailey also commented: "Love you sm. i struggle with my weight every single day, i know exactly how you're feeling. you are a BADASS BITCH and you're beautiful ANY SIZE."

