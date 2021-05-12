Bhad Bhabie claps back at people saying 18 is too young to be on OnlyFans

12 May 2021, 11:19

By Sam Prance

People are asking OnlyFans to increase their age limit from 18 to 21 to avoid child-grooming and predatory behaviour.

Bhad Bhabie has responded to concerns that she is currently too young to be posting explicit content on an OnlyFans page.

Last month (Apr 5), Bhad Bhabie launched an OnlyFans page just one week after turning 18 years old. In a promo video, the social media star teased: "Saw your six million comments and now I’m answering your call. We breaking all the rules. See u there bitches." Within six hours of starting her page, Bhad Bhabie broke an OnlyFans record by making over $1,000,000.

The success of Bhad Bhabie's page led some people to demand that OnlyFans should increase their age limit to 21 instead of 18 over concerns that they encourage predatory behaviour. Now, Bhad Bhabie has clapped back at the backlash.

Bhad Bhabie claps back at people saying 18 is too young to be on OnlyFans. Picture: @bhadbhabie via Instagram

When asked by TMZ how she feels about people saying that 18 is too young for OnlyFans, Bhad Bhabie replied: "I think any bitch who says that is mad cuz they didn’t make as much money as me. If I was 21, you're saying it should be 25? If I was 25, you're saying it should be 30?"

TMZ then explained that people have been comparing 18-year-olds using OnlyFans to child-grooming and Bhad Bhabie said: "I’m not groomed by nobody. I make all my own decisions and I have been since I was very young."

TMZ also asked if Bhad Bhabie thinks that it's cheating if someone's significant other subscribes to someone else's OnlyFans page and she replied: "My boyfriend wouldn’t do that so I don’t know what y’all boyfriend’s doing. Y’all need to take that up with them.”

Celebrities use OnlyFans for all kinds of reasons but the website is best known for being a platform for sex workers to safely share explicit content. As it stands, OnlyFans are yet to respond to the criticism surrounding their age limit.

What do you think? Is 18 too young for OnlyFans?

